Demi Rose’s Devilish Halloween Costume Leaves Little To The Imagination

The stunner transformed herself into a she-devil.

On Wednesday, Demi Rose Mawby took to Instagram to show off yet another one of her incredible Halloween costumes. The British model shared a series of sexy, seasonally appropriate snaps for her 10.5 million followers to enjoy.

Demi was almost unrecognizable in the spooky photos, taken against a white wall. For the Halloween look, the Instagram influencer decided to forgo clothing, leaving little to the imagination. Instead, she opted for elaborate face and body makeup to be transformed into a glamorous she-devil.

The stunner’s chest, neck, and shoulders were painted red and adorned with beautiful body gems. Subtle black detailing was also added to give the look more depth.

Demi’s face looked both spooky and stunning. Her makeup base consisted of a cool toned foundation and glowing highlighter. Her dramatic pink and black eyeshadow was expertly blended. Red gems were strategically placed on the side of her face and on her full lips, as if to create the impression of a bloody wound.

Demi styled her long red wig in loose waves, making her look all that more glamorous. She also sported red contact lenses, as well as a horned headpiece, with black and red roses.

In the caption, Demi tagged London-based makeup artist, Anna Lingis-Zavros, insinuating that she gave her the devilish makeover. Anna also uploaded the photos on her Instagram account and listed the products that were used.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 30,000 likes. Demi’s many admirers also took the time to compliment the brunette bombshell. While some merely left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Really beautiful!!!! You look so good!!” gushed a fan.

“I’m just blown away what an incredible costume,” wrote another, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“Amazing looks wonderful DIABLA!!!” said a different commenter.

Loading...

“You must be one of the most highly paid models! You dress up or dress down, and you look fabulous!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Demi appears to be a fan of dressing up for Halloween. Last week, she metaphorically drove fans wild by uploading a photo of herself in a sexy costume, that consisted of a blue, bejeweled bodysuit and a black devil horn headband. Demi flaunted her fabulous figure in the revealing ensemble. The post has been liked more than 350,000 times, since its upload.

To see more of Demi, be sure to check out her Instagram account.