Netflix’s Highly Anticipated ‘The Witcher’ To Drop New Trailer On Halloween

Fans are counting down the hours until Netflix releases the latest trailer for 'The Witcher.'

For book and gaming fans of the eagerly anticipated Netflix series The Witcher, Halloween is the date to set for the new trailer. News of the trailer arrival for The Witcher came via Netflix’s official social media accounts today.

Since San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, news has been scarce regarding the upcoming series. At the time, a trailer was dropped but no release date was announced. With news of a new trailer dropping tomorrow, fans are expecting that it will also release the much-anticipated premiere date.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there have been rumors of when The Witcher will finally drop to Netflix. As yet, none have been substantiated but the latest rumored date is December 16. However, as GameSpot points out, Netflix usually releases their original content on Fridays, so that would make the current rumored premiere date more likely to be December 20.

Thanks to the crossover between the book series and games, there has been high anticipation of the upcoming Netflix series. Fans are hopeful that the popular streaming service will deliver in regard to their favorite characters and storylines.

According to Geeky Rant, The Witcher will star Henry Cavill as Geralt, Jodhi May as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, Emma Appleton as Renfri, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Maciej Musiał as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

Meet Geralt of Rivia's most trusted companion, Roach. pic.twitter.com/NfJyveZHIs — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 16, 2019

Bleeding Cool states that The Witcher is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski.

The news of a new trailer also gave an added bonus by way of a mini-trailer. Posted to Twitter and Netflix’s other media channels, the mini-trailer introduces Geralt and the destiny that he tried to outrun.

Oh little birds with tweets of sorrow

To you we bring some news

For when the rooster crows tomorrow

A trailer shall be viewed pic.twitter.com/uuSZlGrUj9 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 30, 2019

Netflix also provides the following synopsis for The Witcher.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

And now, the wait for Halloween continues in order to find out more about this new series from Netflix.

The first season of The Witcher will drop globally to Netflix later in the year.