Alexis Ren Stuns In Samurai Assassin Halloween Costume & Eats A Lollipop

Alexis Ren has been sharing sneak peeks of her Halloween costume via her Instagram stories but finally posted several full images to her feed yesterday. The combined set of photos gave fans a good look at all of the details of her samurai assassin costume. She was dressed as Nikita from the TV series of the same name. The costume was all-black, and the snaps showed her rocking a pair of small shorts and a cropped top with mesh accents on the arms. She added an armored look with a black vest-like piece on top. Plus, she was spotted with a face mask in one of the shots.

The model wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style. She sported two small buns on either side of her head. Her costume also included a sword, which she was seen posing with here and there. To complete the look, Alexis opted for black sneakers with red-and-white checkered accents on the side.

The former Sports Illustrated model was seen striking a variety of poses. The first photo that kicked things off was a close-up shot of Alexis’ face as she held the sword in front of her with her right hand. Her right eye was obscured in the shot, while the close-up revealed that she rocked heavy mascara and dark eyeliner on her lower lids. Her lipstick was light pink. She also accessorized with small, silver hoop earrings.

Her newest update showed her sitting down while eating a red lollipop. Alexis pursed her lips in the shot while holding the candy in her mouth, and tilted her head to the right. This particular update has received over 56,000 likes so far, even though it was only posted 40 minutes ago.

Fans gushed about the model’s outfit in the comments section, with many people referring to her costume reveal in the second post.

“PROUD OF NIKITAAAAA,” raved a follower.

“Omgggg you’re an assassin, a beautiful one,” expressed an admirer.

“Where can i get a katana like yours?” wondered a fan.

“Alexis you are my favorite Nikita and I love you from the bottom of my heart,” declared an Instagram user.

The model’s decision to dress up as a samurai assassin might not be too surprising for her dedicated followers. After all, Alexis was recently spotted in the “South of the Border” music video by Ed Sheeran, and featuring Cardi B. The actress was seen fighting in the video, which might have inspired her to dress up as another strong fighter for Halloween.