John Paul Jones & Tayshia Adams Split, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Pair Confirm Breakup

It’s officially over for one Season 6 Bachelor in Paradise couple as John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams have called it quits. There has been speculation regarding this breakup swirling across social media for a while now, and it seems that Tayshia and John are finally ready to admit their romance has ended.

Tayshia confirmed her split from JPJ via her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon. The Bachelor in Paradise star noted that she prefers to keep her private life private. However, she also admitted that she knows fans want updates post-filming since they watched the relationship develop on-screen.

As Bachelor in Paradise fans know, Tayshia and John connected during filming, but then she broke things off with him before the overnight dates. She went to visit him on her own in Maryland after filming wrapped and they reunited.

At the time of the finale, John and Tayshia said they were together. However, there were already rumors swirling at that point that Tayshia and John had split again.

Despite the rumors, JPJ and Tayshia insisted they were still a couple and they’d post occasional photos and updates on social media to try to demonstrate that. In recent weeks, the speculation about a breakup had escalated again and now it looks like the topic can be put to rest.

As ET Online notes, JPJ recently moved from Maryland to Los Angeles, California. Jones said that the move was in part to pursue new opportunities that were being presented to him, seemingly in the entertainment industry. However, the Bachelor in Paradise star also said that the move was great because it put him closer to Tayshia, who lives in Orange County.

As of this writing, John hasn’t shared anything specific about the split with Tayshia in a post on his Instagram page. However, Bachelor in Paradise fans had noticed that the two didn’t seem to be posting about one another much, and that’s usually a bad sign.

Could either Tayshia or JPJ move on to someone else from The Bachelor for their next romance? Tayshia first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season and made it to the overnights, while Jones was on Hannah Brown’s run of The Bachelorette last spring and he lasted until the midpoint of the season. Now that they’ve split, fans will be watching their social media pages to see what romances spring up for each of them next.

Bachelor in Paradise fans were rooting for Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones to last, even though the couple struck many as a somewhat unlikely pair. It looks like the two gave it a solid effort, but have ultimately determined that a long-term romance is not meant to be.