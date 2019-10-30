Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Reportedly Expected To Be Married ‘Within The Year’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will be married very soon, according to one Page Six source. The couple, who are currently coaches on NBC’s The Voice, are said to be moving towards marriage after years of dodging rumors about walking down the aisle together.

The outlet reports that Gwen and Blake are completely head over heels in love, and that they’ll soon make it official. According to the report, hose close to the couple feel that the wedding will likely be a small, intimate affair.

In addition, they’re also not expected to have a long, drawn-out engagement when Shelton finally does put a ring on Stefani’s finger.

“We’re all expecting a wedding soon. I don’t think there will be a big engagement, but they will have an intimate wedding — I would say within the year, they’ll be married. They’re both very much family people, Gwen’s extremely close to her family who live in California, and Blake has become part of their family,” an insider told the publication.

Gwen’s family also consists of her three sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — who have become very close to Blake. The insider claims that the pair have turned the The Voice stage into a sort of family playground, where the boys are often seen running around, but are, of course, well-behaved.

Gwen and Blake’s connection seemed to be almost instant, and was reportedly obvious to those close to the duo, who watched the sweet romance blossom quickly.

“It was clear within a few months of Gwen and Blake becoming a couple that this was for keeps; it’s now just a matter of when and where,” the source said of Stefani and Shelton’s love story.

As many fans already know, the couple first met back in 2015, when Gwen was first hired as a coach on the reality TV singing competition. Both she and Blake were going though messy public divorces at the time: Stefani had just called it quits with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton was ending his marriage to country music superstar Miranda Lambert.

The couple have now been together for nearly four years, and will celebrate their anniversary in November. However, Blake says that it feels like just yesterday that he fell hard for Gwen.

“It’s actually shocking that it has already been that long. Four years isn’t forever. It seems like it just happened in no time,” Shelton told People Magazine during an event in June.