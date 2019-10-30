Bikini Model Alexa Collins Sizzles On The Beach In Strappy, Electric Blue Bikini

Alexa Collins is flaunting her incredible bikini body on Instagram again, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

The latest look at the blond bombshell’s flawless figure was shared to her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 30, and it was sure to get more than a few pulses racing. In the snap, the 22-year-old posed on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with the gorgeous blue sky and shoreline providing a background that may have made some people in her audience forget that winter is well on its way.

As per usual with the social media sensation, her swimwear was on point for her relaxing beach day, and her 615,000 followers were far from shy about showing some love for the ensemble.

Alexa looked smoking hot as she posed on the sand in a stunning metallic electric blue bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The sexy two-piece was from the brand Plumeria Swimwear — a line that the stunner often models on her Instagram page for her fans to admire.

Her swimwear from the collection today included a tiny, underwire-style top with a deep v-neckline that exposed more than an eyeful of the babe’s voluptuous assets, leaving plenty of cleavage well on display. Underneath its cups were two thick straps that wrapped around her torso, creating a unique cut-out design that highlighted Alexa’s slender frame.

The matching bottoms of the set were arguably even skimpier than Alexa’s bikini top, and certainly upped the ante of her beach attire. The bold, blue number covered only what was necessary of the model’s lower half, leaving her sculpted thighs and curvy hips exposed in their entirety for her fans to admire. It featured the same strappy design that created two small cutouts along her pelvis, while its thin ties were knotted in bows high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs even more.

A pair of large hoop earrings dangled from the babe’s ears to accessorize her look, while a single ring added even more bling. Alexa’s platinum blond hair was worn down, and was gathered to one side of her shoulders, gently blowing in the ocean breeze around her face. She also sported a full face of makeup, which included a glossy lip, shimmering, light brown eye shadow, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram model began showering her new upload with likes and comments. As of this writing, the skin-baring post has racked up just shy of 3,000 likes within two hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens took their admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section, where many left compliments for the bikini babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Love that color and suit on you,” one person wrote, while another said that Alexa was “an absolute goddess.”

“You look mesmerizing,” commented a third.

Even when she’s not in a bikini, Alexa knows how to get her fans drooling. Just last week, the model showcased her impressive physique and sculpted legs in a daringly short, cheetah-print mini dress — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.