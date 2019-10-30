Trevor Noah Rips Kanye West For Suggesting Black Americans Are ‘Brainwashed’ To Vote Democrat

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah recently ripped rapper Kanye West for his suggestion that black Americans have been “brainwashed” by the Democratic Party and his attacks on the current hip-hop culture. West made the controversial comment during an interview with radio host Big Boy, and it appears that Noah wasn’t impressed.

“I was watching that, and I was like, are you sh*tting me? Like, of all people. I’m not saying everything he’s saying is wrong, but you are gonna say it?” Noah said, per The Daily Beast, before outlining the rapper’s past lyrical content and suggesting that West isn’t in any place to criticize hip-hop culture.

Noah then addressed West’s suggestion that black Americans have been “brainwashed” into voting for Democrats and believing they are victims.

“You’re saying that 70, 80, 90 percent of black people who are voting Democrat, they’re brainwashed? So you’re saying you’re the only person who’s enlightened, and all these black people are stupidly following this Democratic victim [narrative]?”

According to the 35-year-old comedian, West’s wealth has made him lose touch with the needs of regular black Americans. He asked West to consider what is more likely: that black Americans are brainwashed, or that America provides a system to vote for the best choice. Noah suggests that having only two options is strange, but that, in general, black Americans will vote for the choice that gives them the best chances of success.

“You get to a point, and it’s true, when you are famous and rich enough as a black person where it’s like, yeah, your life isn’t affected the same way by Republican policies,” he said, going on to imply that Kanye West supported the Republican Party for the tax benefits.

"[They are] making us abort our children. Gosh they're now killed." –@kanyewest pic.twitter.com/m8lRuitLdb — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) October 26, 2019

Loading...

West also said in the Big Boy interview that it was racist for people to tell him he couldn’t support Donald Trump. The rapper has faced a great deal of backlash for supporting the current president.

Per Billboard, West again drew controversy recently during an appearance on an episode of “Airpool Karaoke” with James Corden on The Late Late Show. He suggested that the $68 million he received this year on his tax returns was due to his service of Christ, referring to his choice to take up Christianity that inspired his new album, Jesus Is King.

Last year, the producer also took heat for suggesting that the slavery of black Americans was a choice. He later clarified on 107.5 WGCI’s Morning Show that he simply meant slavery “sounds” like a choice to him.