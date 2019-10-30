Kara Del Toro Exposes Major Cleavage In Slinky, Black Satin Crop Top

Kara Del Toro is back in an eye-popping ensemble on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving the look.

The Maxim model shared a glimpse of her skin-baring outfit in a new post shared to her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 30, and it was an immediate hit with her 1.1 million followers. The upload included a whopping three snaps of the 26-year-old posing outside by a large, red clay fireplace with a gorgeous view of the mountains providing a breathtaking scene behind her.

Though no geotag was included in Kara’s new post, fans will recall that a previous Instagram upload from the model yesterday placed her on the Boyton Canyon Vortex hiking trail in Sedona, Arizona, and is likely where her most recent photos were staged as well.

Today’s look from social media sensation was an all black ensemble, which a tag on both the photo and in the caption indicated was from the popular U.K.-based clothing brand Boohoo that is a favorite among many Instagram models.

Kara looked nothing short of stunning in the get-up that included a black satin crop top that was certainly close to pushing the social media platform’s limits. The satin, off-the-shoulder piece was barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of it’s daringly low-cut neckline. It knotted together right in the middle of her bosom to draw even more attention to the busty display — though it hardly seemed that the area needed any help earning recognition from her audience.

From underneath the long ties, fans were also treated to a glimpse of the model’s chiseled abs and flat midsection, but a better view of her sculpted torso wasn’t a far scroll down the rest of her feed.

On her lower half, Kara sported a pair of black leather pants that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. She sat with her legs slightly spread apart to show off her toned thighs and curvy booty, while a chain belt was wrapped high around her hips to accentuate her trim waist even more.

To accessorize the look, Kara added pair of dainty gold earrings, as well as a long pendant necklace that fell down her bare decolletage, hitting right above her exposed chest. She tied her long, honey brown hair back in a sleek bun to keep her tresses from falling in front of her face and covering up her her gorgeous makeup look, which included a light red lip, dusting of pink blush, shimmering highlighter and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, Kara’s latest Instagram upload was instantly met with praise from her fans. Her new post has already racked up more than 6,000 likes within its first hour since going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

Loading...

“You have a great figure,” one person wrote, while another said that Kara was “truly an angel.”

“Such a bombshell,” commented a third.

Kara is often flaunting her amazing fashion sense — and killer curves — on her Instagram page. Over the weekend she did just that in another sizzling social media post that saw her showcasing her enviable figure in sexy gray dress that hugged her curves in all of the right ways, driving her fans absolutely wild.