Jon Gosselin Says Kids Hannah & Collin Are Unlikely To See Mom Kate Over The Holidays

Jon Gosselin’s family probably will not be together this holiday season. The former reality star recently opened up about the state of the brood, revealing that two of his children, Hannah and Collin, are not likely to see their mother, Kate Gosselin as the family celebrates Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In Touch Weekly reports that Jon recently got candid about his family situation. “Right now it’s very volatile,” he added of the family’s bad blood with one another.

“We’re going back to court real soon but it’s just for ancillary things. I always say that like every interview, ‘Oh, we’re going back to court.’ It’s been 11 years. You’d think it would end one day but it doesn’t, it’s just over and over again,” Jon told the outlet while making an appearance at the Victoria’s Voice event in Las Vegas last week.

Currently, both Hannah and Collin live with Jon, while the other four sextuplets, Alexis, Leah, Aaden, and Joel, live with Kate. The pair’s oldest daughters, twins Mady and Cara, also lived with Kate on a full time basis before heading to college this past fall.

Custody has been a tricky situation for Jon and Kate to navigate in the years since their divorce. In the past, Jon has opened up about not getting what he considers to be a fair amount of time with his children. However, now the situation has shifted, with the kids deciding which parent is their preferable parent when it comes to their living situation.

Jon previously told the outlet that the six underage children are supposed to be able to see whichever parent they want to be with. This means that the kids can go back and forth as they please but, since things are so bad, Jon doesn’t have much contact with the rest of his children.

As for the twins, Jon claims that he rarely speaks with them, but that he did text each of them on their birthday.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say anything or post anything anymore. Let them live their lives. I know they’re happy,” Jon said of the girls.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Gosselin says that he does hold out hope that as his children get older and can look at the situation with more maturity and wisdom that things will change within the family.

Until that days comes, Jon Gosselin says that he’ll always be open to a reunion with his kids, despite all of the ups and downs the family has been through over the past decade.