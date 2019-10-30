‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Reportedly Fired Nanny Carly Wilson After Confronting Another Employee

Meghan King Edmonds suggested Carly slept with her husband days after Jim filed for divorce.

Meghan King Edmonds is being accused of firing her former nanny, Carly Wilson, after confronting another staff member with regard to her husband Jim Edmonds‘ allegedly inappropriate behavior with both of them.

According to a report from All About the Tea on October 29, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member allegedly suggested Jim had slept with Carly prior to his October 25 divorce filing, which both Jim and the nanny deny, after supposedly learning that the two had spent time with friends after attending a hockey game together earlier this month.

“Jim offered to take Meghan to the hockey game and she did not want to go, so he told her he was giving the other hockey ticket to Carly,” a source close to the family explained, adding that the outing was nothing out of the ordinary for the family.

While the concept of Jim and Carly spending time together had been described as a routine event, the pair continued to spend time together after the game. They met up with a number of other people, including some of Jim’s friends and associates as well as another one of his family’s nannies.

As for why Meghan actually fired Carly, the insider said that “nothing” led up to the decision when it came to Meghan and Carly. Instead, it was another one of Meghan’s nannies who the former reality star allegedly “exploded on” just one day prior.

“The cheating accusations came completely out of the blue,” the insider claimed.

Meghan and Jim tied the knot in October 2014 and celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary last week, just one day before he filed documents to end their marriage. As fans will recall, earlier this year Jim was caught engaging in a text message affair with another woman but chose to remain married to Meghan to keep their family together.

Now, months after the scandal, Meghan and Jim are completely at odds and continue to go back and forth in the press as they attempt to tell their sides of the story.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim seemingly slammed Meghan as a narcissist on his Instagram page after she gave a thumbs up to a fan on her page who accused Jim of sleeping with Carly.

Meghan and Jim share three children, including 2-year-old daughter, Aspen, and 1-year-old twin sons, Hayes and Hart. Earlier this year, in an emotional blog post, Meghan confirmed that Hart had been diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage” just days after confirming her husband’s texting scandal.