American ‘Playboy’ Model Joy Corrigan Sizzles In Plunging Snakeskin Mini Dress

Joy Corrigan took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 29, to share a sizzling snapshot in which she flaunts her flawless physique to her legion of fans that never get tired of complimenting her beauty.

In the photo, the American Playboy model is posing indoors by a white wall somewhere in Newport Beach, California, as she indicated via the geotag included with her post. Corrigan rocked a mini dress that boasts a stunning snakeskin print in varying shades of white, black, and gray. The piece also features a plunging neckline that dips into her chest, putting quite a bit of her cleavage on display, to the delight of her fans.

The dress reaches down to her upper thighs, leaving her toned legs fully exposed. In addition, the dress also has a two-layered skirt that crosses at the front, creating a slit-like detail that shows off even more of her leg. The garment has strong shoulders that help accentuate the model’s fierce upper body.

Corrigan — who, in addition to Playboy, has been featured in GQ, Sports Illustrated, and Galore, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out — accessorized her outfit with a dangling gold chain necklace, which matches the chain that goes around her waist. According to the tags and caption paired with the photo, Corrigan’s outfit was courtesy of the partnership between NBD and Revolve.

Corrigan wore her blond hair in a casual middle part and styled down as straight strands cascade over her shoulders. The model is posing in natural light, which hits her face straight on, making her glow. Corrigan is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way. The model appears to be wearing neutral colors on her face that showcase her natural beauty. Her makeup essentially consists of just a little bit of blush, which accentuates her high cheekbones, mascara, and a pink lip color.

Since going live, the post — which Corrigan shared with her 674,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 4,400 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in nearly 200 comments to the photo, proving to be a success with her followers.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Playboy model took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the photo, using the opportunity to shower Corrigan with compliments.

“Smoke show,” one user raved.

“Very into this,” another user wrote, including lighting bolts at the end of the message.