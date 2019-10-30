Nicki Minaj’s ‘Bride Of Chucky’ Halloween Costume With Husband Kenneth Petty Stuns Instagram Followers

Nicki Minaj has uploaded a series of videos and photos in which she’s dressed up as the Bride Of Chucky, just days after she wowed her Instagram followers dressed as Harley Quinn.

In her most recent Instagram posts, Nicki is wearing a white corseted wedding dress with a large ruffled skirt. She paired the bridal attire with a cropped leather jacket. The rapper is also almost unrecognizable in a curly blond wig and smoldering eye makeup.

In the photos and videos, Nicki’s new husband, Kenneth Petty, is dressed up as Chucky. But in the video, Kenneth is down on one knee as he holds up a sawed-off finger with a diamond ring on it. As The Inquisitr noted, in their previous Halloween photos, Kenneth was dressed as The Joker alongside Nicki’s Harley Quinn.

“And it’s tighter than a choker, got him smilin like the Joker,” she wrote in the caption of one of the photos, a quote from “Slumber Party,” a song she released in 2009.

Fans gushed over the Chucky-themed costumes in the comments section.

“Whew these other girls ain’t got none on the queen,” one fan wrote.

“Just killed another career, it’s a mild day,” another follower added, quoting lyrics from Nicki Minaj’s verse on Kanye West’s “Monster.”

“OK BUT YALL SNAPPED,” a third fan gushed.

“Y’all know the bride had a baby right,” a fourth person commented.

While the severed finger might be just another aspect of the overall theme, it could also be a reference to one of Nicki’s previous Instagram stories.

“Ain’t pushin out his babies til he buy da [diamond emoji,]” she wrote, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.

This Instagram story left some of her fans perplexed since she had seemingly confirmed that they had gotten married in a previous post on her main page. But, as USA Today notes, Nicki has also said that she plans to have a more lavish wedding after they legally tie the knot. Perhaps they plan to exchange rings during that ceremony.

Nicki and Kenneth Petty aren’t the only celebrity couple who has gone all out for Halloween. Ciara and Russell Wilson dressed up as Beyonce and Jay-Z as they recreated scenes from the “APESH*T” video. Also, Jessica Biel impersonated her husband Justin Timberlake this year, while he dressed up as a microphone.

Halloween is one day away, and there’s no telling whether Nicki and Kenneth will reveal additional costumes. Fans will just have to stay tuned to her Instagram page to find out.