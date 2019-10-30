Meghan Markle Thanks Female Members Of Parliament For Standing With Her In Solidarity Against Harassment

Meghan Markle personally thanked the female members of the British Parliament who stood with her in a show of support against harassment in the public eye and the scrutiny she experienced after admitting that being a new mom, navigating a new marriage and living under a microscope was difficult.

The Duchess of Sussex made the admission in the documentary special Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

Entertainment Tonight reported that earlier this week, female members of Parliament wrote a letter to Prince Harry‘s wife, remarking, “As women MPs of all political persuasions, we wanted to express our solidarity with you in taking a stand against the often distasteful and misleading nature of the stories printed in a number of our national newspapers concerning you, your character, and your family.”

The news outlet also reported that the letter noted the women would use whatever means possible to ensure the press gives the new mother of Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor “privacy and respect.”

NEW: Female MPs from across the House of Commons write to the Duchess of Sussex to express their ‘solidarity’ with Meghan for ‘taking a stand against the often distasteful and misleading nature’ of some newspaper stories about her.

Organised by @HollyLynch5 pic.twitter.com/G35QyBXiG0 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 29, 2019

Holly Lynch, who organized the letter, revealed in the story that the duchess personally called her to thank her for her kindness.

EXCL: 'I got a phonecall. It was Buckingham Palace asking me was I available to speak to the Duchess of Sussex.' Meghan Duchess of Sussex called @HollyLynch5 this morning to say thank you. It comes after the Halifax MP sent her a cross-party letter of solidarity from female MPs. pic.twitter.com/8ykIEEvrbG — Joe Pike (@joepike) October 30, 2019

Meghan and Prince Harry opened up about life in the fishbowl of the royal family in the special. Meghan noted that she found it increasingly difficult to navigate the waters of royal life as well as a new marriage and baby, all while being watched closely by the press.

In the special, Meghan thanked interviewer Tom Bradby, who spoke at length with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex throughout their tour, for asking her how she was, claiming that “no one had done that.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that the honesty Meghan showed throughout the interview led many viewers to see a commonality between her personality and that of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales also spoke publicly and candidly to Panorama’s Martin Bashir, where she revealed details of her life in the royal family and how she often felt misunderstood and alone.

Harry also claimed in the ITV special that he worried for his wife, who was being treated in the same manner as his mother. Diana lived a public life in front of the cameras. This constant game of cat and mouse with the press were part of the circumstances which led to Diana’s untimely death. She was chased by members of the paparazzi in the early morning hours of August 31, 1997, into a traffic tunnel in Paris.

Other factors included in the Princess’ death were her driver, Henri Paul, being intoxicated, and the high speed at which he was driving the car that carried the princess, her friend, Dodi Fayed, and bodyguard Trevor Reese-Jones. The vehicle crashed into a pillar at high speed, instantly killing Paul and Fayed. Diana died of her injuries hours later at a Paris hospital. Reese-Jones survived the accident.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be spending the Thanksgiving holidays with her mother, Doria Ragland, in California. They will return to London in time to spend the Christmas holiday with the royal family.