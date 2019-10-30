Meghan Markle Thanks Female Members Of Parliament For Standing With Her In Solidarity Against Harassment

Meghan Markle personally thanked the female members of the British Parliament who stood with her in a show of support against harassment in the public eye and the scrutiny she experienced after admitting that being a new mom, navigating a new marriage and living under a microscope was difficult.
The Duchess of Sussex made the admission in the documentary special Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.
Entertainment Tonight reported that earlier this week, female members of Parliament wrote a letter to Prince Harry‘s wife, remarking, “As women MPs of all political persuasions, we wanted to express our solidarity with you in taking a stand against the often distasteful and misleading nature of the stories printed in a number of our national newspapers concerning you, your character, and your family.”
The news outlet also reported that the letter noted the women would use whatever means possible to ensure the press gives the new mother of Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor “privacy and respect.”
NEW: Female MPs from across the House of Commons write to the Duchess of Sussex to express their ‘solidarity’ with Meghan for ‘taking a stand against the often distasteful and misleading nature’ of some newspaper stories about her.
Holly Lynch, who organized the letter, revealed in the story that the duchess personally called her to thank her for her kindness.
EXCL: 'I got a phonecall. It was Buckingham Palace asking me was I available to speak to the Duchess of Sussex.'
Meghan Duchess of Sussex called @HollyLynch5 this morning to say thank you. It comes after the Halifax MP sent her a cross-party letter of solidarity from female MPs. pic.twitter.com/8ykIEEvrbG
Meghan and Prince Harry opened up about life in the fishbowl of the royal family in the special. Meghan noted that she found it increasingly difficult to navigate the waters of royal life as well as a new marriage and baby, all while being watched closely by the press.
In the special, Meghan thanked interviewer Tom Bradby, who spoke at length with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex throughout their tour, for asking her how she was, claiming that “no one had done that.”
Having attended the 10th Annual One Young World opening ceremony on Tuesday, The Duchess of Sussex was joined today by The Duke of Sussex for a round table discussion on gender equity with OYW and Queen’s Commonwealth Trust young leaders. Over the last few days, these young leaders became @OneYoungWorld ambassadors with the intention to return to their communities and further existing initiatives to help change the world for the better. This year OYW partnered with the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, of which The Duke and Duchess are President and Vice-President respectively, to provide scholarships to young leaders driving positive social impact in the Commonwealth. This was the most exciting collaboration between two groups The Duchess is passionate about and has been working with for some time. For more information and highlights from the week and how you can support these incredible leaders and their initiatives, visit @OneYoungWorld Photo © SussexRoyal / PA
The Inquisitr previously reported that the honesty Meghan showed throughout the interview led many viewers to see a commonality between her personality and that of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales also spoke publicly and candidly to Panorama’s Martin Bashir, where she revealed details of her life in the royal family and how she often felt misunderstood and alone.
Harry also claimed in the ITV special that he worried for his wife, who was being treated in the same manner as his mother. Diana lived a public life in front of the cameras. This constant game of cat and mouse with the press were part of the circumstances which led to Diana’s untimely death. She was chased by members of the paparazzi in the early morning hours of August 31, 1997, into a traffic tunnel in Paris.
“If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and uninhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalTourAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA
Other factors included in the Princess’ death were her driver, Henri Paul, being intoxicated, and the high speed at which he was driving the car that carried the princess, her friend, Dodi Fayed, and bodyguard Trevor Reese-Jones. The vehicle crashed into a pillar at high speed, instantly killing Paul and Fayed. Diana died of her injuries hours later at a Paris hospital. Reese-Jones survived the accident.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be spending the Thanksgiving holidays with her mother, Doria Ragland, in California. They will return to London in time to spend the Christmas holiday with the royal family.