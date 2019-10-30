Tyler Cameron Posts Sweet Instagram Comment To Hannah Brown On Post About ‘DWTS’ Struggles

Hannah Brown has been open in admitting she has been struggling with her Dancing with the Stars journey, but her former The Bachelorette beau clearly has her back. After her Week 7 DWTS performance, Hannah posted a lengthy note on Instagram where she wrote about how challenging this experience has been. It just so happens that her Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron posted a touching comment on that post and fans are going a little wild over it.

During Monday’s show, Hannah struggled with some critiques and a comment from her partner Alan Bersten that she was insecure. Brown admitted that Bersten’s comment hurt her feelings, but her latest Instagram post makes it clear she’s trying to look forward and throw everything she can into her dancing.

In her Instagram post on Tuesday, The Bachelorette and DWTS star did note that she has been blown away by all of the support she has received. That post received loving comments from The Bachelor veterans like Demi Lovato, Katie Morton, Heather Martin, and Nicole Lopez-Alvar, along with a sweet note from Alan himself.

However, plenty of The Bachelorette fans noticed that Tyler commented, too.

“Fall down 7 times, get up 8! You got this HB. Be where your feet are and enjoy the ride. You’re doing amazing.”

It looks as if Tyler wrote that comment about two hours after Hannah made her initial post. Since then, his reply has garnered nearly 20,000 likes and prompted more than 560 comments.

Those hundreds of comments were filled with plenty of notes from The Bachelorette fans who would love to see Hannah and Tyler give a romance with one another one more go. Both Brown and Cameron have been rather coy about whether there is still any possibility for a reunion. However, he did recently admit that he’s been watching Hannah on DWTS and throwing some votes her way.

Is there any possibility that Hannah and Tyler will reunite? As E! Online details, both Brown and Cameron are nominated in the category of favorite “Competition Contestant” for the People’s Choice Awards. The awards show will air live on November 10, so it seems likely that Tyler will be back in Los Angeles for the event.

Could Tyler Cameron’s upcoming visit to Los Angeles give him an opportunity to spend some time in-person with Hannah Brown again? Plenty of The Bachelorette fans still love the idea of these two ending up together. However, based on what Hannah and Tyler have previously said, it seems likely they will try to keep any reconnections under the radar this time around.