Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Famous Legs In Skintight Leggings For Hot New Photo

Savannah Prez took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 29, to share a snapshot that showed off her insane legs. In response, her loyal fans raved about her slamming physique in the comments section of her most recent post.

For the photo, Prez posed within the white walls of a building that seemed to feature no roof. The interesting building was located in Roeselare, in the Flemish province of West Flanders, Belgium, as the geotag she included with her post indicated. Prez rocked a colorful two-piece workout set in varying shades of red and black. The outfit consisted of a long-sleeved crop top that had been cut short just below her chest, leaving her taut abs fully on display.

Prez teamed her top with a pair of leggings in the same colors and patterns. The yoga pants sat just around her navel area which contrasted her strong wide hips with her chiseled, slender midsection. Because Prez was standing on her tiptoes so that the muscles of her legs were engaged and, thus, more pronounced.

According to the tag added to the post and caption, the workout set was from Body Engineers. Prez represented this designer as an athlete and ambassador, which meant she was often featured in the brand’s clothing line, as The Inquisitr has previously written.

Prez posed with her back to the camera as she held onto the wall with one hand. Her upper body was twisted to left as she looked over her shoulder, straight into the camera. The fitness model was smiling with fierce eyes that conveyed her confidence. Prez’s light brown hair was parted slightly on the side and styled down. Her straight strands floped at the front as if she had just moved her head when the camera captured the shot.

The post — which Prez shared with her almost 630,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 16,000 likes in under a day of going live. Within the same time period, the photo also brought in upwards of 210 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Belgian stunner raved about her fit physique, while sharing how they felt about the photo.

“Woww new superhero is alive,” one user chimed in, adding a red heart and a heart eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“You’re so beautiful and hard working,” said another fan.

“You look dynamite in red….SEXY,” a third user wrote.