Kelly Ripa’s Daughter, Lola Consuelos, Stuns In A Skeleton Crop Top

Lola Consuelos, the daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, looked absolutely beautiful in a skeleton themed crop top, just in time for Halloween. The picture was posted to Instagram from an account owned by her friend, who also appears to be an NYU freshman.

The picture is a close up and shows Lola wearing a crop top and lace gloves. The top is a black bandeau style, which reveals her black bra straps. The image on the bandeau top features two skeleton hands making a cheeky gesture. Lola added to the Halloween vibes with a matching silver skeleton hand necklace.

She wore a pair of high-waisted black pants that also seemed to feature a skeleton on the sides, though it is difficult to see due to the position of her pose. Completing the ensemble was a pair of black sheer lace gloves that extended up towards her elbows.

Lola sported her brunette locks in a natural wavy style, and they spill over her shoulders. The picture seems to be candid, as the freshman is posed placing her hand on her forehead and looking out sideways away from the camera.

The picture earned over 340 likes and 30 comments, including one from Lola herself after the friend tagged Lola both in the picture and a comment.

“My love,” Lola wrote, with a heart-eye emoji.

Other friends wrote a number of other sweet compliments about the costume.

It was not the only time a picture was posted of Lola for the Halloween weekend. A number of Lola’s friends posted pictures that showed the famous daughter with friends on a balcony while dressed in costumes.

In the pictures, Lola poses in a group which included one angel, two devils, a cheetah, and a Clueless inspired ensemble. Lola herself stuns in a green spaghetti strap dress and over-the-knee lace-up boots. Her hair is styled straight and sleek, and she wears only the slightest bit of makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Another picture like the one posted above had the girls joking about the sequel to “hot girl summer.” In a festive pun, the poster jokingly caption her photo “hot ghoul halloween.”

“Hot ghoul winterrrrrrrrr,” Lola corrected.

Lola may get her love of the holiday from her mother. The Live with Kelly and Ryan show’s Halloween episode has became a huge fan favorite, and Kelly and Ryan have consistently wowed their fans with outrageous costumes. As covered by The Inquisitr, fans recently went wild over flashback pic, where Kelly dazzled in a creative, gender-bending costume.