Kelly Ripa’s Daughter, Lola Consuelos, Stuns On A Halloween Night Out

Lola Consuelos, the daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, looked absolutely beautiful during a night out with friends during the Halloween weekend. During a get-together, Lola posed with a group of girls while on a trendy outdoor balcony.

The famous daughter recently started college at NYU, and from the pictures it seems as if she has been able to seamlessly transition. She is often tagged by various social media accounts belonging to friends, and appears to be enjoying her college experience.

In these particular pictures, Lola poses with a number of friends who have made sure to costume up for “hallo-weekend.” One friend is dressed up as an angel, wearing a white dress with a halo headband. Two others are dressed as devils, with characteristic red horns. Another went as a cheetah, and a fifth dressed up in a Clueless-inspired ensemble.

Lola herself stuns in a green spaghetti strap dress and over-the-knee lace-up boots. Her hair is styled straight and sleek, and she wears only the slightest bit of makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

In some of the pictures, she stands leaning against her friends. In others, they are seated together on the floor in the merry scene.

The picture, though from a friend’s account, nevertheless earned over 800 likes and 27 comments. One of those was from Lola herself, who inserted some humor into the otherwise glamorous picture.

“Couldn’t pee tho,” she joked, adding several laughing-crying emoji.

Other comments offered compliments about the stunning group and their Halloween cheer. Several friends posted pictures that looked nearly identical that the one above, albeit with small changes. For example, looked nearly the same except for the inclusion of several more people, showing the popularity of the party.

Lola commented on this picture as well.

“I love it,” she gushed, again employing the crying-laughing emoji.

Another Instagram picture like the one posted above had the girls joking about the sequel to “hot girl summer.”

In a festive pun, the poster jokingly caption her photo “hot ghoul halloween.”

“Hot ghoul winterrrrrrrrr,” Lola corrected.

Lola may get her love of the holiday from her mother. The Live with Kelly and Ryan show’s Halloween episode has become a huge fan favorite, and Kelly and Ryan have consistently wowed their fans with outrageous costumes. As covered by The Inquisitr, fans recently went wild over flashback pic, where Kelly dazzled in a creative, gender-bending costume.