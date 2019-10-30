Janet Jackson Reacts To Ciara’s Kids Dressing Up As Her And Brother Randy

It’s Halloween season, and Ciara has dressed up her children as Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson.

In a series of Instagram posts shared yesterday, Ciara posted multiple images of her children wearing the outfits which have made an impact on the platform. The look the children decided to go with comes from an old performance Janet and Randy did years ago, when they were a similar age to Ciara’s children.

The “Body Party” songstress dressed her son, Future, as Randy. Daughter Sienna was costumed as Janet.

The pair matched in pink ensembles. Future wore a suit and Sienna rocked a dress with a feather boa.

In a video clip, Ciara’s kids are singing and dancing while holding microphones. Playing alongside the video is The Jackson 5’s iconic single “ABC.”

In less than a day, the posts racked up thousands of likes and comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Too cute,” Janet wrote on the Instagram photo just one hour after Ciara had uploaded the images.

“Cuteness overload,” a fan remarked of the share, adding multiple heart emoji.

“I have decided to stan the next edition of The Jacksons!” a third Ciara admirer commented.

Michael Costello designed the costumes for Ciara’s children. He told E! News that she was “very hands-on” during the process of designing the garments.

“I think the costumes are just super special because they’re fun, they’re youthful, they’re a timeless classic,” he said.

“I like that Ciara wanted to do something vintage-inspired and super adorable. I love the thought and creative process behind it. It’s just fun! And it’s refreshing because I’m kind of sick and tired of seeing superheroes and zombies everywhere.”

“Working under a tight deadline, the world-famous designer said it took between three and four days to complete Future Jr. and Sienna’s ensembles and each cost between $1,200 to $1,400,” E! News reported.

Ciara had her first child, Future, 5, with the rapper of the same name as their son.

According to Oprah Mag, Ciara married Russell Wilson in 2016. The couple has one child together, Sienna, 2.

Ciara and Wilson dressed up as Beyonce and Jay-Z this year for Halloween, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed, per The Inquisitr.

The duo re-enacted their music video for “Apes**t,” taken from their album Everything Is Love. They also posed by a photo of Barack and Michelle Obama. Instantly, their Instagram posts achieved thousands of likes and comments from fans who couldn’t get enough.

Those wanting to see more of Ciara should follow her Instagram account.