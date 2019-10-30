Israeli Fitness Model Avital Cohen Shows Lots Of Underboob In Too Short Crop Top

Avital Cohen posted a sweltering snapshot to her Instagram page earlier this week, and her legion of fans are here for it.

In the photo shared to the social media app on Tuesday, October 29, the Israeli fitness model showed off her insanely toned abs in a skimpy outfit that is bound to send temperatures soaring. Cohen is standing outdoors by a wooden and rock wall as she sports a white two-piece set that consists of a seriously short crop top that leaves little to the imagination. The top features long sleeves and a buttoned-up front, though it shows off quite a bit of underboob.

Cohen teamed her top with a pair of matching white pants that boast the same large buttons at the front, while sitting high on her frame. The pants are soft and fit the model perfectly, hugging her curvy lower body. As she shared in her caption, her post is a paid ad for Fashion Nova. Cohen represents Fashion Nova as a model and ambassador, which is indicated in her Instagram bio.

Cohen completed her fashionable look with a pair of chunky white sandals that match the overall style and color palette of the set she is promoting.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4KzvRChzf1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Cohen is wearing her brown hair parted on the side and styled down. Her ombre strands are perfectly straight as they cascade over her shoulder. Meanwhile, the model is using one of her hands to partially pull some of it back.

For the photo, Cohen has her gaze down toward the ground while her lips are slightly parted, in a way that is sexy and mysterious. Cohen is wearing quite a bit of mascara, but the focus of her makeup is on her cherry red lips.

Since going live, the post — which Cohen shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 25,700 likes within about a day of being published. The same time period also brought in upwards of 430 comments, indicating that her followers enjoyed the post.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise the fitness model’s slamming physique, while showering her with compliments and emoji that illustrated how they feel about the photo.

“So amazing on you.. beautiful outfit,” one user raved, trailing the words with a bomb and a series of fire emoji.

“You’re amazing. The most beautiful of the world,” said another fan, including a few heart eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You become absolutely more fantastically beautiful everyday,” a third fan chimed in.