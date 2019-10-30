Serena Williams Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In New Instagram Video, Driving Her Fans Wild

Tennis superstar Serena Williams shared a new video to her Instagram page on Wednesday and this one is all about her derriere and a pair of plaid pants. This new clip generated an immediate, huge response among Williams’ millions of fans, and it looks as if it was all love for Serena and her curvaceous figure.

The new Instagram post came early Wednesday morning, and Williams tagged her Serena fashion brand Instagram page in her caption. She is wearing her brand’s new plaid utility pant along with a matching cropped jacket. It looks as if she is feeling quite bold and confident in this ensemble.

The short video focuses on Williams’ booty as she walks in this Serena outfit. In fact, her face isn’t even shown, as she is filmed from behind for the entirety of the clip. The 38-year-old mom of one strutted her stuff in the form-fitting pants and she upped the ante with this look by wearing short black-heeled boots.

Williams has nearly 12 million people following her Instagram page and they were quick to show their love for Serena’s decision to flaunt her curvy backside while wearing her designs. In just the first two hours the clip was on Serena’s page, it had been viewed more than 500,000 times.

The post also accumulated about 105,000 likes within those first two hours along with almost 3,000 comments.

“You know you got it love!!” noted one of Serena’s followers.

“You’re such a goddess,” wrote another fan.

“All that black girl magic! #beautifulblackqueen,” detailed someone else.

An Instagram post on the Serena fashion brand page featured the new plaid collection and Williams made it clear what her goal is with these looks. A hashtag telling followers to be seen and be heard was added toward the end of the caption, and that vibe certainly fits with the video the tennis champion posted on her personal page.

As InStyle noted, Williams seemingly knew that she didn’t need to do anything extravagant to hype these new pieces from her Serena line. There was no audio, no fancy background, and no campy posing in the clip. Instead, she just walked and let her booty and fashion pieces do the talking.

Williams still dominates on the tennis court, but she is usually juggling numerous big projects off the court as well. In addition to her Serena fashion brand, she recently opened up about wanting to develop a line of children’s clothing inspired by daughter Olympia.

If the reaction to this new video from Serena Williams is any indication, her new plaid pieces will be selling like hotcakes.