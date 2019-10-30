Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Skips Caitlyn Jenner’s Birthday Party While The Rest Of Her Sisters Attend

Khloe Kardashian was not in attendance at Caitlyn Jenner’s 70th birthday party this week. Hollywood Life reports that Khloe opted not to celebrate with Caitlyn, despite the fact that the rest of her sisters were at the bash.

The outlet reveals that Kim Kardashian documented the party on her Instagram story, and that her videos revealed the guests, which included all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. While blowing out her candles, Caitlyn can be heard saying that her birthday wish was for the family to spend more time together.

Meanwhile, Khloe decided to stay home from the event, likely due to the strained relationship that she’s had with her former stepfather over the past few years. The bad blood started after Caitlyn’s memoir — The Secrets Of My Life — was published.

Khloe made it well-known that she didn’t like the way her mother, Kris Jenner, was portrayed in the book. Cait’s words also caused issues with other members of the family, who spoke out on their reality TV series about the hurt they felt for Kris following the book’s release.

Kris and Caitlyn, formerly Bruce Jenner, were married for over 20 years. The pair split months before Caitlyn came out as transgender. They share two children together, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, but Cait had helped Kris raise Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob throughout their marriage.

After the book was published, Khloe admitted to not speaking with Caitlyn over the negative feelings she had due to the novel’s content. The feelings didn’t go away and in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe was furious when she learned that Kim had invited Cait to the family’s big Christmas party.

Khloe was so mad that she had even asked Kim to un-invite Caitlyn, which her sister refused to do. Kris claimed that she was fine with the situation, and asked her daughters to “let it go.”

Caitlyn did attend the party and things seemingly went smoothly at the event.

Loading...

Back in May, Khloe spoke out about her rocky relationship with Caitlyn, claiming that things were getting better between the pair.

“When I see Caitlyn, it’s fine. I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle, I think for all of us, at first the transition. Not because she was transitioning, I think, from just how it was all handled. … I could only imagine how difficult that had to be to tell your children something like that. But at the time, information was withheld from us. And we had to find out through either media channels and other things, and I think our feelings were hurt. Now we’re all in a really good place,” Khloe confessed during an interview on the Divorce Sucks! podcast.