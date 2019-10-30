Angela Simmons Shows Some Serious Skin On Instagram

Angela Simmons showed some serious skin in her latest Instagram update. The Growing Up Hip Hop star is known for flaunting her incredible figure on social media, although the 32-year-old’s Wednesday photo definitely upped the ante.

Angela posed with most of her body on show, possibly wearing bikini bottoms or a bodysuit as she sat on a wood-paneled bench. Marble floors and a stark white wall were also visible in the photographic frame. While the setting was relatively ordinary, the actress’s glam look was anything but. Angela was rocking a pair of pointed-toe stilettos in dark purple, as well as a pair of dark statement shades. The focus of the image definitely rested upon Angela’s impressive body, though, and she waxed poetic about how little clothing meant to her in the caption.

Angela sat on the bench with her legs and arms on show, the curve of her derriere also in evidence. Her long brown hair cascaded down her chest to protect her modesty, as did carefully placed arms and legs. Fans likely noticed that Simmons was wearing a segmented gold bracelet on her left forearm, with the jewelry joining her shoes and shades on the accessories list. The star was photographed full-length as she flaunted her sensational body, sporting a neutral expression. Angela looked out from behind her shades, her lips slightly parted.

Angela’s caption saw her quote French novelist Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, then elaborate upon his words. The original quote speaks to the beauty of the female form, and Angela seemed to at least partially agree. She stated that her clothing doesn’t define her. A hair boutique that Angela is affiliated with was mentioned to close out the brief caption.

Fans will have noticed that Angela showed off her foot tattoo in this latest snap. The star has a small star inked on the left arch of her foot. She didn’t mention the tattoo or the shoes, however fashion-conscious fans may have wondered if the footwear was from Christian Louboutin. The French designer’s shoes are known for their signature red soles, and Angela’s shoes were showing red hues both on the soles and the inside part of the heel.

It turns out that Angela is quite the connoisseur when it comes to designer shoes. Speaking to Glamour back in 2014, the daughter to Run DMC’s Rev Run revealed her favorite footwear brands.

“Hmm, I’m trying to think of what’s in my closet. I mean, I mix it up. Saint Laurent, Chanel has really cute boots and heels. I just became a really big fan of Valentino because they’re super comfortable and they’re super-cute,” she told the magazine at the time.

Today’s update from Angela proved popular, racking up over 67,000 likes in the space of three hours.