Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Has A ‘Wild Humpday’ On The Beach In Cheeky, Leopard-Print Bikini

Rosanna Arkle turned up the heat on her Instagram page again this week with a sizzling new photo that has proved impossible to ignore.

The Australian bombshell shared the post to her feed on Wednesday, October 30, and her 4.8 million followers on the social media platform can’t seem to get enough. In the shot, the 31-year-old was snapped having a “wild humpday” on a gorgeous, black sand beach as the golden sun poured over her deep tan to provide a bright, natural spotlight over her incredible figure.

Rosanna posed on her stomach for the sultry shot — a position that allowed her to not only show off her itty-bitty swimwear to her audience, but also her killer curves.

The Instagram model sent temperatures soaring as she rocked a daringly cheeky, leopard-print bikini that covered only what was necessary, leaving plenty for her fans to admire. Its scandalous thong style left Rosanna’s peachy derriere exposed nearly in its entirety — though that was only the beginning of the babe’s eye-popping display. Its waistband wrapped high and tight around her hips to highlight her hourglass silhouette, and even though she was stomach-down in the sand, her flat midsection was still visible in the steamy snap.

As for the top half of the blond beauty’s minuscule swimwear, Rosanna opted for a mismatched look that certainly did not disappoint. Instead of a leopard-print top, the babe opted for one made of thick, gold chains that upped the ante of her look. The risque, halterneck piece was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, and though one of her arms was stretched out in front of her, fans were still treated to more than an eyeful of sideboob that nearly spilled out from every angle.

It did not appear that any extra accessories were added to Rosanna’s skin-baring beach day look, allowing her jaw-dropping physique to take center stage. Her blond tresses fell wildly around her face, though not enough to cover up her gorgeous makeup look that included a light pink lip and thick coat of mascara, allowing her striking features to pop.

One glance at the new addition to the social media sensation’s Instagram page proves exactly why it’s racked up over 29,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live. Hundreds of Rosanna’s fans took their admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section to compliment the model on her stunning display.

“Perfect beauty,” one person wrote, while another said that the model was “what dreams are made of.”

“Simply lost for words and nor words are enough for you. Truly brilliant and breathtakingly beautiful,” commented a third.

Rosanna is no stranger to showing some skin on her Instagram page — likely one of the many reasons she has racked up millions of followers on the platform. Just last week, the model did just that when she shared another photo of her back on the beach, this time in a tiny black two-piece that left little to the imagination, driving her fans absolutely wild.