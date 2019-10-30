Jenna Johnson Rocks Red Heels, Shows Off Lots Of Leg On Instagram

Jenna Johnson showed off lots of leg and red heels in a new Instagram post where the Dancing with the Stars professional hoofer wore a stunning short tan dress as she looked seductively into the camera.

Jenna, who has been a professional on the hit ABC reality dance series for the past eight seasons, took the pic, according to her caption, in what appears to be an homage to fellow professional dancer Witney Carson, who also appears on the series.

In reading the caption, it appears Jenna is asking her dance pal for advice as to whether or not she is posing correctly.

The photo, which appears to be taken outside due to the shadow seen behind Jenna’s leg, was applauded by her followers, including Witney, who told her friend she did the depicted pose way better than she could.

Jenna’s husband, fellow DWTS pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy, whom she married in April 2018, commented with a queen’s crown emoji regarding the photo. Fellow dancer and former Dancing with the Stars pro Alison Holker remarked that she loved Jenna’s shoes-and-purse combination.

Also commenting on the photo were celebrities who once appeared on the series — Nikki Bella, who is dating former DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev and Season 23 winner Laurie Hernandez. Laurie was paired with Jenna’s husband, Val, during the season the twosome took home a mirrorball trophy.

Nikki remarked of the pose “looks perfect to me” while Laurie used a fire emoji to comment on the photo.

Jenna was eliminated alongside celebrity partner Karamo Brown of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy during the most recent episode of the ABC series. She graciously thanked her partner in a separate Instagram post for his hard work and dedication throughout the current season of the show.

Along with a photo she shared with the social media site of the couple being lifted above the heads of their fellow castmates in a show of support for a job well done, she said that she was “grateful, proud and honored” to have worked with Karamo.

Loading...

“To know you, to have danced with you, and to have shared this whirlwind of a journey together. These are just a few of my emotions after ending this #DWTS season with you @karamo. Thank you for making me laugh, cry (happy/emotional tears), and thank you for showing America YOU!! Love you forever and always,” stated Jenna in the post.

In a recent Inquisitr post, a complete recap of the show where Jenna and Karamo were eliminated revealed just how emotional the two friends became upon learning their journey on the series together had ended.

According to a professional biography of the dancer posted to the show’s official site, Jenna is a five-time U.S. National Latin Champion, U.S. National Youth 10 Dance Champion, as well as a three-time National Contemporary Winner. In 2012, she represented the United States at the World Latin Championships held in Beijing, China.

Jenna was also featured on the television series So You Think You Can Dance during Seasons 10, 13, and 14.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.