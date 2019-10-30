Ashley Graham Models Black And White Polka Dot Swimsuit While Pregnant Ahead Of Her Birthday

Plus-size model and expecting mother Ashley Graham shared a picture of herself modeling her swimsuit line Swimsuits For All on Instagram ahead of her 32nd birthday, which is today. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model explained to her followers that she’s still working during her pregnancy and announced that the brand has new swimwear options coming soon.

In the image, Graham stood on a beach. The blue sky, crashing white foam waves, rocks, and sand were visible in the background. The expecting mother stared soulfully into the camera as her beachy waves fell over one shoulder and down her back, and the wind blew tendrils of her brunette locks across her face. For her makeup, the expectant mother kept things simple with light-colored eyeshadow, no eyeliner, light mascara, and shiny pink lipstick, which gave her a natural glowing look. Graham wore a black tank-style swimsuit with white polka dots that revealed a glimpse of her ample cleavage. In the shot, the model’s baby bump wasn’t visible. A chunky gold necklace and simple gold earrings were the only accessories Graham chose.

A proponent of women of every size embracing their bodies and enjoying swimsuits, Graham reminded her followers in the caption that she isn’t doing anything differently while modeling swimwear during her pregnancy. In fact, she declared that every woman could wear whatever style of swimsuit she chooses.

The model’s 9.3 million followers on Instagram appeared to appreciate her body-positive message. At least 187,000 users expressed their support by hitting the “like” button, and over 500 people also dropped an encouraging comment for the mother-to-be.

“You are the most beautiful and sexiest pregnant woman I have ever seen,” praised one fan.

“Yes, girl preach!” a second follower encouraged.

“Beautiful. You’ve always had the glow. Now you really got it,” noted a third fan.

“So beautiful and such an inspiration,” a fourth follower replied.

Several of the model’s followers also wished her a safe and happy birthday on the picture.

In her Instagram story, the mother-to-be showed off her growing bump during her daily workout. In the clip, Graham tied up a black T-shirt that was emblazoned with “fearless” and left her bump bare. Throughout her pregnancy, she often shared pictures of her expanding midsection on her social media. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Graham rocked her growing curves in a Jessica Rabbit Halloween costume.

This morning, Graham revealed she is celebrating her birthday by co-hosting the Today Show with Hoda Kotb, whom she called one of her role models.