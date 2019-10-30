Larsa Pippen Goes Braless In Cupped Latex Micro Dress

Larsa Pippen sizzled while showing off her latest look on Instagram today. The former Real Housewives of Miami star is a known lover of micro dresses, and her most recent update seems to prove it. Larsa’s Wednesday update was entirely dedicated to her look, and her fans have been loving it.

Larsa posed indoors near some wooden steps, as she wore an ultra-tight pastel pink micro dress. The sexy latex number boasted a strapless design and cupped details at the bust. The garment accentuated the blonde’s cleavage as she went braless, and Larsa was handling the dangerously low neckline perfectly. The dress was also thigh-skimming, affording a fantastic view of the 45-year-old’s legs as well as flattering her trim waist and curvy hips.

Larsa accessorized her dress with clear heels that elongated her legs. The star opted out of other accessories; however, she did not skimp on the glam. Larsa’s long blond hair was poker-straight, worn down in a center part, and she was rocking a full face of makeup. Larsa’s makeup application included foundation, eyeshadow, and lip gloss, although the full-length photo didn’t seem to draw too much attention to her cosmetics. Instead, this update was all about the dress, with Larsa mentioning it in her caption. The star referred to the dress as being a perfect fit. She also let her fans know that the dress she was modeling came from affordable clothing brand Oh Polly.

This classy update has proven a hit, managing to rack up over 4,100 likes in under 40 minutes. The share also attracted over 75 fan comments in short order.

“You’re a beauty,” one fan wrote.

“So gorgeous,” another said.

Larsa frequently namedrops clothing brands on her social media accounts, although her looks are a mix of high-end and affordable. Larsa is a celebrity due to her previous marriage to NBA legend Scottie Pippen, also finding fame in her reality TV career.

Larsa is a semi-regular on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, having featured prominently in the Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal earlier this year. Larsa revealed the news of Tristan’s infidelity to Kim Kardashian, having also suggested that Woods’ former best friend — Kylie Jenner — evict the SECNDNTURE founder from her home. As Cosmopolitan reports, Larsa was slammed for her input by a fan dubbing her a “spotlight-seeking groupie.” Woods did leave Jenner’s guesthouse shortly after the scandal broke in February, although whether or not the decision was made based on Larsa’s advice is unknown.