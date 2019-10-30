Venezuelan Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Shows Off Her Insanely Fit Physique In New Instagram Workout Video

Instagram bombshell Michelle Lewin is dishing out some fitness advice to her fans via a new workout video and her followers are going wild over it. The Venezuelan beauty teased that she has some opinions on home workouts to share, but first, she wanted to hear what her fans thought about getting a good workout while avoiding the gym.

Those who follow Michelle on Instagram knows she works out at home regularly, but she and her husband Jimmy Lewin do have an amazing home gym set up in their Miami, Florida place. By the looks of this latest video, Michelle wanted to focus on how people can get in a good workout without the luxury of having a lot of expensive equipment on hand.

The video Michelle shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday shows her standing in front of a mirror as she performs a handful of boxing moves. It seems that Jimmy is filming and adding a bit of commentary while his wife showcases her moves.

Michelle has an incredible body and that was on full display in this short video. The 33-year-old Venezuelan native wore short pink and white workout shorts along with a yellow workout bra and sneakers as she demonstrated her moves.

Michelle had her blond hair pulled up into a casual ponytail and her makeup look was low-key for this workout moment. Michelle’s workout bra had a low scoop front that allowed her to flaunt a fair amount of cleavage and her shorts sat just below her navel.

As she punched and did a jumping jack, her rock-hard abs were impossible to miss. Followers also noticed Michelle’s amazingly muscular legs and arms and they didn’t hesitate to show their love for this clip.

The fitness expert has 13.4 million people following her Instagram posts and the video had nearly 555,000 views in the first 20 hours since it was live on Michelle’s page. More than 60,000 people liked the post in that timeframe and more than 400 comments piled up as fans shared their thoughts.

“You look beautiful and sexy cute body baby excellent attitude always positive and strong,” exclaimed one enthusiastic supporter.

“Omg that body,” noted another fan who kept it short and simple.

Whether Michelle Lewin is sharing serious workout moves or getting silly and shaking her pert booty, her Instagram followers go crazy. The Venezuelan fitness trainer promised her fans she would have more to share soon regarding home workouts and everybody will be anxious to see what she has in mind.