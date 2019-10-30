Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Flaunts Killer Abs In Plum Leggings & Matching Sports Bra

Danielle Knudson put her ripped abs on full display in her latest Instagram post. Posing in a trendy workout outfit from Alo Yoga, the striking lingerie model showed off her fit physique in a pair of photos that spotlighted her taut midsection, flat tummy, and enviable abs.

Shared with fans on Tuesday night, the new snaps saw Danielle rocking a pair of skintight leggings that perfectly showcased her toned figure, calling attention to her chiseled thighs and sculpted hips. Although the pics were not intended to be curve-flaunting, unlike many of Danielle’s professional photoshoots, the double update immediately caught the eye of her followers, for a number of reasons.

For starters, her sporty attire boasted a rich plump color that beautifully complimented her fair skin and golden tan. In addition, the tight-fitting leggings also sported a trendy black striped pattern that added even more dynamism to the sporty look. Danielle teamed the piece with a cute sports bra in a matching color for a stylish look that highlighted her lean build and muscular body.

However, the clear focus of the shots — and the main reason that brought followers to the comments section — was her spectacular, well-defined abs. The blond bombshell bared her midriff in the chic co-ord, exposing her narrow waistline and incredibly toned, muscular abdomen. Her sports bra featured a mesh hem, one designed in a crisscross pattern, that further lured the gaze toward her lithe waist and supple stomach. A white stripe ran across the front of the tiny item, emphasizing her perky chest.

Danielle looked radiant in the new shots. Photographed at home and most likely before heading off to the gym, the Canadian hottie stared directly into the camera as she showed off the eye-catching sportswear. Posing against a gray wall made her plum attire really stand out. Meanwhile, the gorgeous Guess girl’s golden locks had been pulled back in a high ponytail that left her facial features exposed. She didn’t seem to be wearing much makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

The 30-year-old stunner completed her look with subtle, understated jewelry, including a delicate gold pendant necklace and a matching bracelet. Earlier that same day, she used Instagram stories to upload three videos of herself while hitting the gym hard as she rocked the plum two-piece ensemble.

Her latest Instagram update was very well received by her followers, garnering a little more than 2,900 likes overnight. In addition, 44 people stopped by the comments section to compliment Danielle on her washboard abs.

“That body,” one person wrote, followed by a raising-hands emoji and a fire emoji.

“Hard work is paying off,” penned another, adding a clapping-hands emoji and a fire emoji.

One follower found her post particularly inspiring, labeling the photos as a good motivation for hitting the gym.

This is not the first time Danielle has showcased her workout look. The lingerie model often wears Alo Yoga when she heads to the gym, as shown in many of her previous photo shares.

Fans who want to see more of the Canadian-born beauty can follow Danielle Knudson on Instagram.