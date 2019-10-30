Natalie Roser Flaunts Fit Physique In Curve-Hugging Purple Leggings And Matching Sports Bra

Natalie Roser is showing off her incredible figure on social media again and fans can’t get enough.

The latest look at the Maxim model’s killer curves was shared to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 29. The new addition to Natalie’s feed included not one or even two, but a whopping three photos of the 29-year-old basking outside in the California sunshine.

In the caption of her post, the blonde beauty noted that she was just one week out from a race that she would be participating in, for which her goal is to run a 5k in 24 minutes. Natalie looked more than ready to get in another training session for the big day in a coordinated set of fitness gear, and took a few seconds before working up a sweat to snap a few photos of her ensemble that her 1.1 million Instagram followers went absolutely wild.

The Australian bombshell sent temperatures soaring on her feed as she showcased her fit physique in the two-piece athletic wear set from Alo Yoga that hugged her famous curves in all of the right ways. The plum purple-colored ensemble included a sexy sports bra that was equal parts supportive and sexy, and showed off just the right amount of skin to send her fans into a frenzy over the look.

Natalie’s sports bra top featured a low scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, and clasped tight in the middle of her bust to give it a slightly push-up style to enhance the busty display. Underneath the piece’s front closure was a small, semi circle-shaped cutout to tease yet another glimpse of her bronzed skin — a delicate detail that upped the ante of her eye-popping display even more. Meanwhile, its thick band wrapped tight around her torso to highlight her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

On her lower half, the stunner sported a pair of matching leggings that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous silhouette. The workout pants clung tight to the model’s long legs, highlighting her long, sculpted legs — one of the many results of her rigorous training schedule for her upcoming race. At one point, Natalie posed so the camera could capture a side profile of her in the sexy getup, revealing a good look at her curvy booty to her audience that proved impossible to ignore.

The babe accessorized her look with a thick, gold chain necklace that added the perfect amount of bling. She wore her blonde hair down in messy waves, and had a white flower tucked behind her ear in a few of the photos. Natalie also sported a minimal makeup look for her impromptu photo shoot, which included a glossy lip, light dusting of blush, and mascara to make her striking features shine.

To no surprise, fans showered the model’s new social media post with love. As of this writing, the upload has earned more than 9,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments — many with compliments for Natalie’s latest jaw-dropping display.

Loading...

“Hotness overload,” one person wrote, while another said that Natalie was “so perfect.”

“You have the most beautiful smile!” commented a third.

The Aussie beauty frequently shows off her flawless figure on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her fans. Just last week, the babe brought some serious heat to her feed again when she flaunted her bikini body on the beach in a tiny, leopard-print two-piece — a look that her followers went absolutely insane for.