Kendall Jenner Goes Braless Under White Shirt During Lunch Outing With Friend

Kendall Jenner stepped out with her close friend Travis “Taco” Bennett on Tuesday as the pair was spotted in Los Angeles grabbing lunch together. During the outing, the model was photographed wearing a white shirt, which flaunted her braless figure underneath.

Daily Mail reports that the paparazzi snapped Kendall wearing the long-sleeved t-shirt that boasted button clasps down the front. The ensemble accentuated Jenner’s toned arms, thin frame, and long, lean legs.

Kendall opted to leave some of the buttons undone on the top, which she paired with some dark gray jeans. She completed the ensemble by accessorizing with some white socks, black boots, and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Kendall wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also sported a full face of makeup for the lunch date, an application that included defined eyebrows, long lashes, dark eye shadow, and black eyeliner. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and nude lips to complete her natural look.

Kendall got playful while wearing her braless look and posted some videos from the day on her Instagram story. Jenner was seen using the social media app’s filters to make it appear as if she had a face full of freckles, and plastered some colorful butterflies on her face.

Jenner’s pal, Travis, also seemed to wear a casual and comfortable outfit, wearing a plain white t-shirt and a baseball cap on his head. He also wore some diamond studs in his ears and a gold chain around his neck.

Life & Style reports that Bennett is a rapper and DJ who is a part of Tyler The Creator’s Odd Future group. He is also a writer and an actor for the Adult Swim series, Loiter Squad.

Kendall and Travis have sparked dating rumors multiple times in the past and were first linked together back in 2013 when Jenner was still in high school.

In 2017, they were the subject of more romance rumors after sources claimed the pair was seen looking very cozy together.

“They were talking closely into each other’s ears and laughing and touching each other when they could have easily talked regularly and heard each other without the extra touching,” an insider previously dished of Kendall Jenner and Travis “Taco” Bennett’s flirty and fun friendship.