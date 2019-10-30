Tyler Baltierra Gushes Over Wife Catelynn Lowell In New Photo: ‘You’re Just Beautiful’

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been together for years and have shared all their ups and downs on the hit MTV reality television show. Over the years, their relationship has gone through its rough patches, with the two even taking a trial separation and living apart for a bit last year. Now, though, the couple are closer than ever and their love for one another is evident in their social media postings, including on one post in particular that Catelynn recently shared on social media.

Catelynn shared a photo of herself all glammed up for the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping. Catelynn was in New York City for the reunion to talk with Chelsea Houska. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn revealed she had hoped she could be a “beam of light” for the mom of three, who has been dealing with anxiety of her own. Catelynn has been open about her own anxieties and now she is hoping to help her co-star.

In the photo, which she shared to Instagram, Catelynn looked glamorous with her makeup done and her dark hair curled. In the comments, she received a lot of positive comments from fans and the photo had over 100,000 likes. Her co-star Cheyenne Floyd commented on the photo and told Catelynn she looked “gorgeous” while Mackenzie McKee and Jade Cline also chimed in to show their love for Catelynn. Most of the comments on the photo focused on telling Cate that she looked beautiful.

However, it was a comment from her husband, Tyler, that stood out.

“My god, you’re just beautiful!” Tyler wrote along with a red heart emoji and a heart-eye emoji.

Catelynn replied to the comment, but she didn’t use words, rather posting two red lip emojis.

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to viewers on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, they found out they were expecting their first child together. The young couple decided to place their daughter for adoption and their adoption journey has played out over the years on Teen Mom OG. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Nova, on New Years Day 2015 and married later that year. Earlier this year, Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their third child, a daughter they named Vaeda.

Although new episodes of Teen Mom OG are not currently airing, fans can tune in to the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion to catch Catelynn Lowell and they can follow Catelynn and Tyler on social media.