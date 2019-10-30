Christina Milian Flaunts Baby Bump In Skintight Outfit & Thigh-High Boots

Pregnant star Christina Milian is currently living her best life in Paris, France, and has been sharing gorgeous shots of herself.

The “AM To PM” hitmaker sported a white fleece jacket with a striped rollneck T-shirt that showed off her huge baby bump. She wore leggings paired with thigh-high boots and posed with her hand on her hip. Milian wore her brunette locks tied up, scraped off her face and accessorized herself with round sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Christina appeared to be posing in the street and was clearly glowing while the photo was being taken as she is expecting her second child.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 82,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Awwww you look beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You make me miss my baby bump,” another mentioned.

“You are the cutest pregnant girl I know,” a third mentioned.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” a fourth fan commented.

Milian is already a mother to her daughter, Violet, 9, who she had with her ex-husband The-Dream.

She is expecting her first son next year with boyfriend M. Pokora, who she has been dating since 2017.

Pokora is a French musician who has achieved three top 10 singles on the digital chart in his home country, per Billboard.

Christina appears in his music video for “Ouh Na Na,” which The Inquisitr reported. She noted a couple of days ago that it had reached over 10 million views on YouTube from the time it was launched five months ago. The “When You Look At Me” songstress uploaded a still from the video which saw the two getting steamy together.

Pokora flashed his toned abs and tattoos while he wore a black jacket that was hanging off his shoulders. Milian rocked a lacy black bra and a pair of jeans while she owned her hair in a ponytail. The post racked up more than 170,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

Earlier this year, he released his latest album, Pyramide.

Milian, on the other hand, hasn’t released an album in over a decade. To date, she has released three studio albums — Christina Milian, It’s About Time, and So Amazin’. Her last LP was released in 2006.

Aside from singing, she also acts. Christina appeared in Love Don’t Cost a Thing with her ex-boyfriend, Nick Cannon, and most recently, Falling Inn Love with Adam Demos, which debuted on Netflix.

