Christina Milian Flaunts Baby Bump In Skintight Leggings & Thigh-High Boots

Actress and musician Christina Milian is currently living her best life in Paris, France, and has been sharing gorgeous snapshots of herself as of late.

In her most recent Instagram update, the “AM to PM” hitmaker sported a white fleece jacket and a striped rollneck T-shirt, the latter showing off her baby bump. She wore leggings paired with thigh-high boots and posed with her hand on her hip. Milian wore her brunette locks pulled back from her face, accessorizing with round sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Christina appeared to be posing in the street and was clearly glowing while the photo was being taken. She is currently expecting her second child.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 82,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Awwww you look beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You make me miss my baby bump,” another follower quipped.

“You are the cutest pregnant girl I know,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” a fourth fan commented.

Milian is already a mother to daughter Violet, 9, who she shares with her ex-husband, The-Dream.

She is expecting her first son next year, preparing to share him with boyfriend M. Pokora, who she has been dating since 2017.

Pokora is a French musician who has achieved three Top 10 singles on the digital chart in his home country, per Billboard.

Christina appears in his music video for “Ouh Na Na,” which The Inquisitr previously reported. She noted a couple of days ago that this track had reached over 10 million views on YouTube, having launched five months ago. The “When You Look at Me” songstress uploaded a still from the music video to her Instagram account yesterday, an image which saw the two getting steamy together.

In that still image, Pokora flashed his toned abs and tattoos while wearing a black jacket over his shoulders. Milian, meanwhile, rocked a lacy black bra and a pair of jeans, sporting a ponytail. That post racked up more than 170,000 likes.

Earlier this year, Pokora released his latest album, Pyramide.

Milian, on the other hand, hasn’t released an album in over a decade. To date, she has released three studio albums — Christina Milian, It’s About Time, and So Amazin’. Her last LP was released in 2006.

Aside from singing, she also acts. Christina appeared in Love Don’t Cost a Thing alongside her ex-boyfriend, Nick Cannon. She also appeared in Falling Inn Love with Adam Demos, which debuted on Netflix.