‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Stuns With Thick Lashes In Cold Shoulder Sweater & Black Fedora On Instagram

Chelsea Houska looked stunning in a new photo posted to Lauribelles’ Instagram account. The South Dakota-based clothing brand has a collaboration with the Teen Mom 2 star, and its profile is on the rise thanks to her. Chelsea featured in a new picture showcasing one of Lauribelles’ sweaters, although the clothing item doesn’t come from the limited Chelsea DeBoer Collection available on the website.

The photo showed Chelsea wearing a blue knitted sweater. Chelsea looked comfortable, cozy, and stylish all at once. The sweater featured long sleeves and a fun, high-collared neck, plus a cut-out panel at the shoulder. Chelsea didn’t appear in a full-body shot, but did appear to be wearing dark pants. The reality TV star also opted for a black fedora with a broad brim. Fans of the star will know that she loves accessorizing her looks with hats.

Chelsea posed in a low-key way, standing in a relaxed position while looking downward. Chelsea’s black lashes were thick and luscious, and the rest of her makeup was just as on-point. Her features were accentuated by matte foundation and warming blush on her cheeks. Terracotta eyeshadow, defined brows, and a neutral lip color helped to round out her chic makeup application.

A caption from Lauribelles mentioned the variety of knits seen on the sweater, then mentioned Chelsea via a link to her Instagram account.

The sweater retails for $42 and is available in both blue and gray.

Lauriebelles is still building up a broader reputation with fashionistas, and the brand’s landing page offers some information about their business.

“From the latest styles to classics you can’t live without, Lauriebelles is the leading online retailer that offers classic, trendy clothing at affordable prices. We strive every day to help women of all beautiful shapes, sizes, and ages find chic pieces that impart them with an unshakable sense of confidence. With an assortment of styles, prints, and fabrics, such as our knit sweaters or lightweight cardigans for those cool evenings out on the town are a must-have in every girl’s closet. We are all uniquely beautiful, and our job is to ensure your outfit is uniquely you.”

Chelsea has been collaborating with Lauribelles for quite some time now. Her Instagram stories have featured regular fashion shows including items from the label, with Chelsea now having six pieces to her name as part of the Chelsea DeBoer Collection. Her collection includes plaid shirts priced at $46, cowls at $54, and more standard merch such as a graphic tee and a tumbler.