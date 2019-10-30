Ciara And Russell Wilson Reveal Epic Halloween Costumes: ‘Jay & Bey’

Ciara and Russell Wilson are taking their couples Halloween costume to the next level.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are channelling one of their fellow power couples this Halloween. The twosome wowed fans as they took to social media one day before the spooky holiday to show off their epic costumes for this year as they transformed into The Carters themselves, Beyonce and Jay-Z. Both flooded social media with video and photos of their impressive couples costume as they dressed up and posed together for photos and even reenacted the couple’s music video for the joint single “Apes**t” from the album Everything Is Love.

Ciara did her very best Beyonce impression in a silky lavender pantsuit with a red rope waist belt and her long, textured hair flowing down. As for Russell, he took on Jay-Z in a blue suit which he left open to expose his chest. They replaced the photo of the Mona Lisa in the original video to a photo of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Ciara also shared some solo shots as Queen B on her Twitter account on October 30, writing, “CC X Bey #HappyHalloween.”

Understandably, social media was left seriously impressed by their efforts, as many flooded the comments section with praise for the stars.

“I looveeee it!” one fan wrote after seeing Ciara’s video, while another said that the twosome had “nailed it.”

“It’s so good!!!!!!!!” a third comment read, while others left fire emoji and smiley faces with hearts for eyes as the uploads racked up thousands of likes in just a few minutes.

Fans also flooded to social media to praise the couple – who are parents to 2-year-old Sienna, while Ciara is also mom to 5-year-old son Future with rapper Future – to share their thoughts on their Halloween homage to the duo.

Many took to Twitter to show love, with one even calling the epic look “legendary.”

Ya’ll not only win at Halloween but y’all win at life. HOW? LOOK AT YA’LL. I can’t. This is legendary. Wow. — alley knowles-carter (@alleywilson_) October 30, 2019

Perfect!!!! ????❤️❤️❤️???????????????????????? — Drik Barbosa (@drikbarbosa) October 30, 2019

You win Halloween ???????????? — Dom Dom???? (@DomDomDotCom) October 30, 2019

They ATE! The Carters would be proud! — Adede (@grey_kingin) October 30, 2019

This is beautiful ????❤️ — Bella’ella (@Bellael41756007) October 30, 2019

Ciara’s made no secret of her love for Beyonce and Jay-Z in the past, and has even toured with the rapper before as they played a handful of shows as part of their “Jay-Z & Ciara Live Tour” a decade ago in 2009.

She also shared her passion to be just as big as the power couple in a 2015 interview with The Guardian, admitting, “I don’t see myself beneath Beyoncé and Jay Z; I don’t see myself above them. I’m in my own world, hungry to grow.”

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for ABA

The two couples are also friends, as Hello Beautiful reported that Beyonce was spotted at Ciara’s 30th birthday that same year where she dressed up as Marvel superhero Storm for the fancy dress event.

The singer and the football star also made the most of a fun couple costume that time, as they dressed up as Batman and Catwoman to celebrate the popstar’s milestone birthday.

The latest snaps of the star come shortly after Ciara thrilled fans by showing off her fit and toned legs in a blazer dress earlier this month.