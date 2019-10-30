Jeffrey Epstein’s Autopsy Suggests He Died From ‘Homicidal Strangulation’, Not Suicide, Says Doctor

'[These] fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,' says Dr. Michael Baden.

Jeffrey Epstein‘s autopsy results show injuries more consistent with homicidal strangulation rather than suicide, frequent FOX News contributor Dr. Michael Baden told Fox & Friends on Wednesday.

As FOX News reports, Dr. Baden, formerly a medical examiner in New York City, reviewed the autopsy results of the disgraced financier, and found that the injuries Epstein suffered don’t fit the narrative of a jailhouse suicide. Specifically, Baden says that Epstein had suffered two fractures on the left and right sides of his larynx, as well as a fracture on the left hyoid bone above the Adam’s apple.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” says Baden.

Baden explained that the amount of pressure exerted on the neck of a suicide victim of Epstein’s size would generally be much weaker than what could have been exerted in the case of strangulation. If the victim had been strangled by another person, the pressure on the neck and jaw would have been three times what could have been achieved by hanging.

“I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case,” Baden said.

Further, there was evidence of hemorrhaging in Epstein’s eyes that is rare, but not unheard of, in suicides. More typically, such hemorrhaging occurs in victims of murder by strangulation.

It bears noting that Baden did not actually perform Epstein’s autopsy. As The Associated Press reported in August, New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson actually performed the autopsy, days after Epstein was found dead in his jail cell. Baden, who was hired by Epstein’s family, did attend the autopsy, however. Baden has also investigated other high-profile deaths, such as those of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Epstein, 66, was found dead on August 10, 2019, of an apparent hanging. The wealthy financier had been jailed pending trial on charges of sexually trafficking young girls. Though his death was initially ruled a homicide, conspiracy theories suggest that the death of Epstein, who was connected to powerful men and women — including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Britain’s Prince Andrew — was a cover-up.

Epstein’s attorneys and family have consistently maintained that his death was not a suicide.

Baden notes that there’s a key piece of evidence that could put this matter to rest once and for all. The ligature — that is, the device used to strangle Epstein, in this case a sheet — would contain DNA evidence of the person who murdered him, if indeed he was murdered. Baden notes that, as of this writing, the DNA testing of the ligature has not been completed.