Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Poses In A Sheer Bra And Cheeky Undies

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland has wowed fans yet again with a new picture posted to Instagram. Though the stunner often drops jaws wearing bikinis or pants that highlight her fantastic frame, this time the Scandinavian stunner chose to post a picture modeling sheer lingerie — and fans are going wild over the shot.

The beauty made the post in collaboration with Lounge Underwear. It is just one of the companies that has partnered with Hilde, and considering her 1.6 million followers on Instagram, it makes sense that they would want to work with someone who has such a large audience.

Moreover, Hilde is the perfect model for the underwear, as she looks absolutely ravishing in the moss-colored set. The top is sheer and features the Lounge logo written numerous times on the front. It also ably flatters the model’s cleavage with its underwire cut.

Hilde paired the bra with matching underwear. It also has Lounge printed on the fabric and features thin side straps that extend up towards her bellybutton and only serve to highlight her hourglass figure.

Osland also gives her fans a view from the back by standing in front of a mirror. The reflection shows that the brief’s cut in the back is a cheeky one and is sure to reveal a fair amount of her famously perky posterior.

Hilde kept her long blond locks styled in simple waves, and they cascaded down her back towards her waist.

She accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, included hoop earrings, two bracelets, and a necklace with her name spelled out. The gold jewelry beautifully highlights her golden tan.

The post quickly earned over 29,000 likes and around 800 comments within just 45 minutes, showing just how popular the Norwegian bombshell is.

“Absolutely stunning… the most beautiful woman on the planet,” one follower raved, adding a number of emoji like the lips, red heart, and fire ones.

“You are really [an] art work… so breathtakingly stunning,” added a second fan, with both the shocked and heart-eye faces.

Loading...

“You are the most beautiful woman of all. You hold the crown over all women when it comes to beauty,” echoed a third lovestruck fan.

Lounge Underwear is not the only company with which Hilde has partnered. She has also modeled items from brands like Hot Miami Styles and Fashion Nova. The latter of the two is seen tagged in the picture below.

Hilde also recently had pulses racing when she posed in a sexy date night dress yesterday, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.