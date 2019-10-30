‘Playboy’ Princess Sarah Harris Gets Dirty In Soaking Wet Black Bikini On The Beach

Sarah Harris looks like a total smokeshow in her brand new bikini photo on Instagram. The Playboy model stuns as she lays on the beach and gets dirty in the sand for the shot.

Sarah posted the photo early Wednesday morning, and her fans didn’t seem to mind waking up to the image of her rocking a skimpy black bikini while rolling around on the beach.

In the sexy snap, Sarah sports a bronzed glow all over her body as she flaunts her flawless figure in the tiny two-piece, which flashed her flat tummy, curvy booty, toned arms, and ample bust.

Harris wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. Her wet tresses cascaded over her shoulder and fell onto the sand below her. She sported a bombshell makeup look, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a pink eyeshadow. She also added a shimmering highlighter to her face, coral-colored blush on her cheeks, and a glossy nude color to her lips.

She sported white polish on her fingernails and had sand caked over her exposed backside and back as she gave a seductive stare to the camera.

In the background of the photo, more of the beach and green trees can be seen, although Sarah’s gorgeous good looks definitely steal the spotlight.

Of course, Sarah’s followers could hardly handle the steamy shot and took to the comments section to gush over the model.

“Flawless,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Gorgeous,” another adoring fan stated.

“So beautiful,” a third comment gushed.

“Hot and sexy,” another admirer quipped.

However, Sarah’s smoking hot bikini body wasn’t always something she was comfortable with. She’s previously admitted that she had her breast implants removed after they began to become a strain on her physical health, per The New York Post.

“The main reason why I got breast augmentation done was I was doing a lot of modelling at the time. The toll it was taking on my body was too much. I was eating a lot of food, then I wasn’t eating. I was basically starving myself for shoots and I was eating again. Because of my weight was fluctuating so much, what happened was my breast tissue constricted, and it moved upwards, causing my breast tissues to actually herniate,” Sarah Harris previously told her followers on social media about the struggles that she endured as the result of her plastic surgery decision.