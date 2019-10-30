‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Shocks Fans With Gory Halloween Look: ‘Woke Up Crusty AF’

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer was unrecognizable in a witchy costume.

Peta Murgatroyd just scared up some gory looks. The gorgeous Dancing with the Stars pro dancer posted photos of two scary Halloween looks to Instagram, which had some fans doing a double-take.

In the first photos, Peta appears as a terrifying-looking witch, complete with matted hair and rotted teeth. The 33-year-old New Zealand-born beauty is unrecognizable in the snaps, as she poses in a hooded black cape with a scary scowl on her face.

Fans and friends hit the comments section of the post to react to Peta’s witchy look.

“So brave to have a no make-up day @petamurgatroyd, proud of you,” joked former DWTS pro, Tristan MacManus.

“OMG…the teeth are everything!” wrote another follower.

“Didn’t think it was possible for you to look bad!” another added.

In a second series of pics, Peta gave fans a close-up of her face makeup, which featured bloody purple-red wounds and dry, wrinkly skin. In the caption to the post, the pretty pro dancer wrote that she woke up “crusty” like that, but she clearly had the help of some of the best makeup artists in the business to pull off the gruesome look.

“Beautiful and disgusting all rolled into one!” wrote one fan.

“Wow gory plus!! Great makeup!” added another.

And a few fans even gave beauty suggestions to Peta.

“You need a deep conditioner put in your hair,” one follower noted.

“Time to see Dr. Pimple Popper!” added another.

You can see the photos of Peta Murgatroyd’s gory Halloween looks below.

Peta was eliminated from the current season of Dancing with the Stars before the show’s annual Halloween episode, but it’s clear she’s been having a lot of fun with her hair and makeup lately.

Over the weekend, the Dancing with the Stars veteran dazzled with gorgeous eye make-up while at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball with her husband, fellow pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Peta wore sparkling purple eye makeup that gave the illusion of glittery tears, reminiscent of Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” makeup that she wore for her 2018 album cover of the same name.

But Halloween is definitely Peta’s thing. Over the years, Peta and husband Maks have dressed up as a Skeleton and Little Red Riding Hood (2017), the Joker and Harley Quinn (2016), and Prince Charming and Cinderella (2015), all with picture-perfect makeup, per Pop Sugar. And that doesn’t even include the many costumes the couple has worn for the DWTS Halloween show.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.