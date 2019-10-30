Bikini Model Hannah Palmer Rocks Skimpy Cactus Two-Piece & Cowboy Boots In The Desert

Hannah Palmer sizzled in the dessert for her latest Instagram update, and she looked smoking hot while doing so. The bikini model stunned in a skimpy little two-piece as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

In the sexy snapshot, Hannah isn’t topless as she’s getting ready to dive into a bathtub filled with bubbles, but she is seen crouching down in the desert sand wearing nothing but a white string bikini that boasted a classic triangle top and a cactus pattern. Palmer’s cleavage busted out of the suit, which also showcased her toned arms, flat tummy, rock hard abs, and curvy hips.

Hannah had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in wild waves that fell over her shoulder. She accessorized the look with a pair of cowboy boots and some silver polish on her nails.

Hannah also rocked a full face of makeup in the bikini shot, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

The model’s nearly 1 million social media followers seemed to love the snap, and went wild over the racy bikini photo, which clocked over 62,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments in the first 13 hours after it was uploaded.

“Great suit!! Another stunning pic,” one of Hannah’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Great picture as usual. Such a babe,” another fan stated.

“You look absolutely gorgeous. I love the look,” a third comment gushed.

“Pure beauty. Breathtakingly dreamy,” another admirer said.

The photo seemed to be just a simple bathing suit snap as Hannah is often seen promoting products such as KO Watches or Bang Energy drinks on her Instagram feed.

However, Palmer is more than just a pretty face with a flawless figure. Bikini News Daily reports that Hannah has previously admitted that she aspires to help other women and has set a goal of creating a organization that would assist homeless women and get them back on their feed while looking and feeling better about themselves.

“Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!” Hannah Palmer has said in the past of her aspirations to help others.