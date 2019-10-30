Jennifer Lopez Looks Gorgeous In Snap Taken On Set Of Her Latest Project

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez always seems to have a few projects in the works, whether that means spending time in the studio to record music or spending time on set for a film or television appearance. Lopez has been making a splash over the past few months with her incredible role in the movie Hustlers, which she starred in alongside Constance Wu and a full crew of talented actresses. It appears that she’s back on set for another project, according to her latest Instagram update.

While Lopez shares plenty of shots showing off her outfits with her 103 million Instagram followers, her latest snap was a more close-up look at her stunning face. Lopez rocked some kind of turtleneck and blazer combination that was barely visible in the frame, and placed all the focus on her face. Her hair was down in a sleek, straight style and she accessorized with a pair of tinted sunglasses that had a retro vibe. While Lopez has rocked plenty of dramatic makeup looks before, in this particular picture she had soft pink lips and neutral makeup, with only an extra dose of lashes to give her look some drama.

Lopez revealed in the caption of the post that the shot was taken on set, and gave fans her character’s name in the project — Kat Valdez.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Lopez’s beauty in the shot, and the post received over 910,000 likes within just 11 hours, including a like from singer Kelly Rowland.

While the comments section of Lopez’s posts are always filled with compliments and praise from her devoted fans, this particular post also featured a compliment from someone close to her — her fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

Rodriguez left a comment on the post and said “how gorgeous are you?!”

Another follower called Lopez a “timeless beauty.”

One follower loved the close-up shot, and though Lopez’s phone wasn’t visible, assumed that she was taking a selfie with her own phone to obtain the snap.

“SelfieLo making a come back,” the fan added in the comments section.

Loading...

Another fan expressed excitement about the project that Lopez referenced in the caption.

“Aww so cute AHHH I can’t wait for this movie,” the fan said.

While Lopez often looks super glam and all dolled up in the pictures she shares on Instagram, she also gets real with her fans and shows them how hard she works to maintain her incredible body.

Just a few days ago, the beauty shared a picture of herself in gray leggings and a crop top that was taken at the gym. Lopez’s chiselled abs were on full display, but she was also covered in a sheen of sweat that proved she puts in a lot of hard work in order to sculpt her curves.