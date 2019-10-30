Kelly Ripa Sizzles In Scarlet Red Dress As She Is Honored By The Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame

Kelly Ripa is a stunner in red.

Kelly Ripa stepped away from her morning hosting duties on Tuesday to attend the 29th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Gala, which was held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Not only did she make an appearance, but she was also honored at the event.

The special evening also brought out Kelly Ripa’s Live co-host, Ryan Seacrest, as he was there to support his BFF and also introduce her. As Just Jared reported, the mom of three stepped out onto the red carpet in a sizzling scarlet red dress that shimmered and sparkled as she walked. The full-length gown had a wide black ribbon tied at the waistline to flatter Kelly’s petite frame and featured sleeves that gathered at the elbow. The neckline of the dress dipped down just enough to show some skin, but it was the mid-thigh slit up one leg that gave the outfit a little sizzle to it.

The 49-year-old former soap star wore black and silver strappy shoes, which seemed to pair perfectly with the dress. Her jewelry selection was kept to a minimum and her shoulder-length hair was styled in soft waves. Kelly Ripa opted for a medium smoky eye color with a little sparkle on her lids. With a bit of soft pink on her lips and a little color on her cheeks, she was ready to make her entrance on the red carpet.

Ryan Seacrest looked dapper in a royal blue suit with a black shirt underneath. He brought along his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, as well. She wore a gold velvet dress with long sleeves and a high neckline. The 44-year-old entertainer introduced his perky co-host with a sentimental intro before she took to the stage, according to ABC 7 NY.

“She lifts our spirits and makes our days so much more enjoyable, every day,” Ryan said.

In turn, Kelly quipped back, saying how grateful she is being able to get to work every morning with someone that she loves and trusts implicitly. The morning duo has been working together on Live since 2017 and it appears to be working out quite well.

SNEAK PEEK at this year’s #LiveHalloween October 31st! #AddamsFamily ???? ????@kellyripa as Morticia & Wednesday, @ryanseacrest as Pugsley, Gelman as Lurch & Art Moore as Uncle Fester pic.twitter.com/djuvwX95Wq — LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) October 28, 2019

Loading...

Kelly will be trading her glam outfit for a few interesting costumes on Live with Kelly and Ryan for their Halloween bash. The Inquisitr had detailed one of the costumes that she and Ryan will be displaying on air on Thursday. The show’s cast will be shown dressed up as The Addams Family with the blond beauty in the roles of both Morticia and Wednesday. Most of the segments have already been taped. This is the one day that everyone seems to anticipate as the costumes seem to get more elaborate every year.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on ABC.