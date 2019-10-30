Kylie Jenner And Kendall Jenner Pose In Tiny Bikini Bottoms In New Photo

Kendall and Kylie aren't leaving much to the imagination in a new shot.

Kylie Jenner and big sister Kendall Jenner aren’t leaving much to the imagination in a new shot to promote their joint clothing line. The famous sisters posed together in seriously skimpy bikini bottoms in the photo, which was shared to the official Instagram account of their line with fashion brand Ardene, Kendall + Kylie, on October 29.

As reported by The Daily Mail this week, the sizzling sister snap showed the twosome posing together on the floor during a professional shoot as they both rocked bikini bottoms from their Kendall + Kylie line with some decidedly less summery tops.

Kendall could be seen wearing a pair of high-cut orange tiger-print bikini bottoms as she lay on the floor next to her famous sister, also pairing her animal-print look with a matching string triangle top. The model covered her top half slightly, sporting a sheer black long sleeve crop top that flashed her flat and toned middle to the world as well as a cowboy hat on her head.

As for Kylie, she rocked a pair of black and yellow bikini bottoms with several black strings across her hips. The mom of one seductively arched her back as her long hair flowed down, opting to pair her bikini with an oversized fluffy yellow sweater that she pulled up slightly to show even more skin.

The sizzling photo of Kim Kardashian’s little sisters has already received an impressive more than 249,000 likes in the first 12 hours since it was uploaded to the social media site, while the comments section was flooded with praise for the Keeping up with the Kardashians stars.

“Woowooowwwww,” one person wrote with two fire emoji, while another said, “Thanks ladies, please more of this. You’re both so gorgeous.”

Neither Jenner sister is exactly a stranger to stripping down and showing some skin on social media, though.

Earlier this year, Kylie had fans’ jaws on the floor as she snapped a low selfie while rocking a seriously plunging black bikini top.

As for Kendall, she too has been known to treat her millions of fans to a bikini snap, including one back in August as she photographed herself rocking a thong two-piece in a sultry bedroom photo.

The latest Instagram activity featuring both of the Jenner sisters comes after Buzz Bingo revealed that Kendall actually earns more for sponsored posts on her account than her little sister.

While Stormi’s mom boasts an impressive 149 million followers on the social media site and her sister has 117 million, the site alleged that Kendall earns $16 million a year from promoting products on Instagram, while Kylie is said to make a more modest $3.8 million per year.