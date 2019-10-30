Abby Dowse Flaunts Tight Abs & Legs For Days In Crop Top With Bikini Bottoms

Abby Dowse knows how to throw an outfit together. The blond beauty has a sexy sense of style that never disappoints. The Inquisitr reported earlier this week on how she looked incredible wearing a pink bodysuit with a pair of thigh-high pink boots. Her latest Instagram update showed her rocking a crop top, bikini bottoms and some long socks like no one else.

The photo was one of Abby’s familiar bedroom selfies. She sat on the floor near a bed in front of a mirror. With her legs slightly spread, she posed for the camera. She wore a black, long-sleeved crop top with the word “feelings” printed in white letters across the front. She also wore a pair of black bikini bottoms with white trim. She paired the outfit with a pair of black, thigh-high socks with white stripes.

The black-and-white outfit showed off Abby’s taut abs as she leaned back on one arm. The revealing bikini bottoms accentuated the curve of Abby’s hip and her slender waist. But it was her legs that seemed to stand out in the photo. The striped socks drew attention to Abby’s long, toned legs that seemed to go on for days.

Abby wore a light application of makeup with a gloss on her lush lips. She tossed her hair over one shoulder as she gave the camera a slight pout.

Her 1.5 million followers enjoyed seeing Abby in the outfit. Some commented about the message on her shirt.

“Always give me feelings with every post,” one follower quipped.

“I’m catching feelings,” a second follower joked.

Other fans couldn’t help but notice Abby’s legs.

“Them legs,” one fan wrote.

“Best figure. Best legs,” another follower commented.

Fans of Abby know that she generally shows more skin with her posts. But this outfit, with its long sleeves and socks, proved that the beauty does not need to bare her skin to look smoking hot.

That being said, Abby does like to push Instagram’s nudity limits on occasion. One of her most popular posts in recent days showed her topless while wearing a pair of snakeskin pants. There is little doubt Abby is comfortable in revealing outfits, and she has no qualms showing off her assets. A quick scroll through her Instagram also shows she likes to indulge her followers with photos in which she wears skimpy bikinis and lingerie.

Those wanting to see more of Abby can check out her Instagram page.