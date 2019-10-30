Candice Swanepoel Wows In A Skintight Snakeskin Swimsuit In Hot New Photos

Candice's model body was on full display in sizzling new snaps posted to Instagram.

Candice Swanepoel is treating her millions of fans as she shared sizzling new swimsuit photos to her official Instagram account this week. The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret Angel put her seriously fit and toned model body on full display in several hot shots uploaded to social media on October 30 as she rocked a skintight snakeskin print swimsuit.

The first upload had Candice looking seriously seductive in the skimpy one-piece as her thin spaghetti strap started to slip down her left bicep as she posed. The mom of two perched on the edge of a table as she flashed her fit and toned legs while looking off into the distance with her long blonde hair flowing down.

Swanepoel also opted to show off even more of her body and her swimwear with a seriously sultry video that gave her more than 13.7 million followers an even better look at her fit physique in the high-cut bathing suit that showcased her long legs.

The star continued to strike several different poses for the seductive bedroom shoot, which was made to promote the piece available from her own line of swimwear, Tropic of C. The brand also got in on the action when it came to seeing the gorgeous model rock her snakeskin one-piece.

The official account of the brand also shared shots of Candice modeling the look on October 30.

One sizzling Instagram upload had the star wrapping her arms around herself as she posed in the slinky swimsuit in another outtake from the photo shoot.

As well as designing the usually pretty skimpy swim pieces and overseeing things behind the scenes, Swanepoel also regularly models the pieces and puts her years of experience as a Victoria’s Secret model to very good use.

Another of her most recent photos posted to her official Instagram account showed the South African beauty stripping down to model a seriously skimpy orange bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Swanepoel flashed a pretty serious amount of skin in the tiny triangle bikini and matching string bottoms as she posed for the camera.

Earlier this year, the star opened up about why she finally decided to take the plunge and start her own swim line.

“It’s been [in the works] for a couple of years; I was waiting for the right moment. It took me a while to find a team because you end up working very closely for a long time — I took a lot of meetings,” she said of the big business venture, per Fashionista.

“And when Victoria’s Secret stopped swim, I just went for it,” Candice added.