‘One Piece’ Episode 909 Spoilers, Preview: Truth About Kozuki Oden And Nine Red Scabbards Revealed

The latest episode of One Piece featured Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy returning the favor to his friend Otama. After beating Bakura Town’s boss and Beast Pirates Headliner Holdem, Luffy stole the giant treasure ship containing fresh foods and brought it to Okobore Town where he let the people, including Otama, eat everything. After that, Luffy parted ways with Otama.

Otama, together with Beast Pirates Headliner Speed, headed back to her home where his master, Tenguyama Hitetsu, is waiting, while Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Trafalgar D. Water Law, and Kiku went to the ruins of Lord Kozuki Oden’s castle. Upon their arrival, they immediately saw five graves with the names of Vassal Kanjuro, Vassal Kinemon, Vassal Raizo, Kozuki Momonosuke, and Kozuki Oden. According to the preview, One Piece Episode 909, which is titled “Mysterious Grave Markers! A Reunion at the Ruins of Oden Castle!,” will be revealing the truth about Oden, the Kozuki Family, and the Nine Red Scabbards.

“The name, Kozuki Oden, marking the old grave tells of a heartbreaking event that happened in the Land of Wano two decades ago. The Kozuki Family’s name was tarnished and the true story of what happened has been distorted. When the shocking truth is revealed, Luffy and the others are overwhelmed and surprised.”

One Piece Episode 909 is set to reveal all the things that happened in the Land of Wano 20 years ago when Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido conspired to overthrow and kill Lord Oden. After successfully replacing Lord Oden as the new rulers of the Land of Wano, Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido told people lies about him and the Kozuki Family. Though there are still people in the Land of Wano who know the truth, they chose to remain silent to prevent themselves from being targeted by the subordinates of Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido.

The mask is taken off to reveal… [From Ep. 906] https://t.co/5zpbbzbIYb pic.twitter.com/gWberv247h — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) October 25, 2019

The upcoming episode of One Piece is also expected to give a hint regarding Kiku’s true identity. Instead of staying at Tsuru’s teahouse at Okobore Town, Kiku decided to go with Luffy, Zoro, and Law on their way to the ruins of Oden’s castle. Kiku told Luffy that he just wanted to see the ruins of Oden’s castle, but the truth is she’s planning to investigate why they really came to the Land of Wano.

In the ongoing One Piece manga, Kiku was introduced as one of the Nine Red Scabbards, a group of samurais who are loyal to Lord Oden and the Kozuki Family. However, unlike Kinemon, Kanjuro, and Raizo, Kiku didn’t time travel. She patiently waited for 20 years for his comrades to arrive and have their revenge against Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido.