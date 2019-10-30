‘This Is Us’ Boss Promises ‘Incredibly Romantic,’ Magical Episode For Surprising Couple

The episode 'The Dinner and the Date' will showcase a teen love story.

This Is Us is about to give fans an “incredibly romantic” episode, but it won’t be focused on doomed lovebirds Jack and Rebecca or even the couple goals-worthy Randall and Beth. Instead, teen characters Deja and Malik will have an episode dedicated to their budding relationship, and it looks magical.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker teased the upcoming episode, “The Dinner and the Date” which will feature a couple of dinners set in different eras. But perhaps more importantly, Deja (Lyric Ross) and Malik (Asante Blackk) will finally become a thing.

“We’re also going to be seeing a really, really special day that Deja and Malik share together — which we sent the kids to Philadelphia to film. So it’s a really cool, unique, cinematic one for us,” Aptaker said of the upcoming This Is Us episode.

Executive producer Elizabeth Berger added that the young actors will blow viewers away with their special scenes.

“It’s an incredibly romantic episode and Lyric and Asante are unbelievably special in it, so we can’t wait for people to see them together.”

The episode will be “intense and it’s complicated,” Aptaker added, and it will make people “think.”

Promos for “The Dinner and the Date” show Deja and her new boyfriend as they skip school to spend the day together.

“The way you look at me, I never thought anybody could look at me like that,” Deja says to Malik in the This Is Us trailer.

The young couple will spend part of their skip day in a magical mosaic world that some viewers will recognize.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Ross and other This Is Us cast members were spotted filming in Philadelphia last month filmed near Headhouse Square and at mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar’s Magic Gardens. Viewers have already seen the newly transplanted Pearson Philadelphians running up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, but Magic Gardens, a magical visionary art environment and gallery, is more of a hidden treasure in the Philly area.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman recently told The Hollywood Reporter that Deja’s new relationship with Malik, who is a teen dad, will be complicated, but he expressed excitement over the storyline about young love. Fogleman said the This Is Us writers and producers are “obsessed” with Lyric Ross, the 16-yar-old actress who came out of nowhere and “has just blown us away.”

“But there’s stuff coming with her and this young man, and the two of them are both real prodigies and it’s so complicated for the parents on both sides,” Fogelman added of Ross and Blackk. ” There’s stuff coming that is so romantic and I’m so excited about it just purely watching these two. We can’t get enough of them.”

Unfortunately, Deja’s parents Randall (Sterling K Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) seem to have already had enough of Malik. Randall has already made known his feelings about Deja’s relationship with the young father, but in the new trailer, it’s clear that young love rules.

While Deja appears to be swept off her feet by Malik, Beth wants to meet the parents. Cue up one of those awkward dinner scenes Aptaker was talking about.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.