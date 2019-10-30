‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, October 29: Hope Plots To Use Thomas’ Obsession To Adopt Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, October 29 features Eric Forrester (John McCook) who told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) that he and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) were always welcome to stay at the mansion whenever they needed it. Eric also admitted that Thomas’ recent past concerned him. Thomas said that he had gone to extremes but that he would do things differently now. He claimed that he still loved Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and that he still thought of her as the mother of his son, per Soap Central.

In the meantime, Hope and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) talked about Thomas taking Douglas away. Brooke felt that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) gave her no choice – she had to return his ring to take a stand against him siding with his son. Hope felt that her mother may have taken it too far.

Just then Douglas video called Hope. He said that he missed her and wanted to know if he could still call her “mommy.” Hope said that it was fine with her. Douglas said that he wanted to be home with her but his father had said that it wasn’t possible. She said that they would always be together even if they were apart, all he needed to do was to touch his heart.

After the call, Hope came up with a plan to be with Douglas again. She was sure that if Ridge had not intervened, Thomas would have agreed to let her adopt Douglas. She wanted to exploit his obsession with her so that he would sign away his parental rights to his child. Of course, Brooke was shocked and pointed out that Hope’s future was with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Hope confirmed that she wanted to be with Liam but she needed to have Douglas back in her life. Hope told Brooke that Ridge, Liam, and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) could not know what she was planning to do.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Ridge and Shauna kissed passionately. Afterward, Shauna wanted to know if his marriage was really over. Ridge said that it was complicated. Shauna guessed that it had something to do with Thomas. Ridge said that Brooke had drawn up adoption papers for Douglas. He said that he wanted to be married to Brooke, but he would not sacrifice Thomas for his marriage.

Shauna said that both she and Brooke did not come from money. But Brooke had been lucky enough to marry him. If she was in Brooke’s position, she would have spent all her days making the dressmaker happy.

Ridge said that Shauna looks at him the same way that Brooke used to. Ridge said that nobody would be leaving the guesthouse that night as it was too late. Shauna assured him that she would still be a friend to him and would be there to support him.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.