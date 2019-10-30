NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Unlikely To Leave LA Lakers In 2020 Free Agency, Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

Though they succeeded in acquiring him in the 2019 NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers failed to get an assurance from All-Star center Anthony Davis that he would re-sign once he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020. That is undeniably good news for NBA teams like the New York Knicks who are planning to pursue “The Brow” in the 2020 NBA free agency. However, since the 2019-20 NBA season officially started, several reports are surfacing that Davis is highly unlikely to be a one-year rental for the Purple and Gold.

According to a previous The Inquisitr article, a source revealed that Anthony Davis won’t be leaving the Lakers as long as they “don’t f–k it up” in the 2019-20 NBA season. Meanwhile, in the recent episode of The Woj Pod, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN echoed the same sentiment, saying that “nobody” thinks that Davis is not re-signing with the Lakers in the 2020 NBA free agency.

“I knew this coming into the season and I can’t remember the last season where we’re just going to talk about all these storylines,” Wojnarowski said, as quoted by RealGM. “Like you might talk about that Heat team for a week or two and then we’re just back to free agency. You might talk about Minnesota’s interesting start, but then we’re back to free agency. We pretend to care about the season for about 10 days and then all anybody really cares about is what’s coming. And we don’t have that this year. We just don’t have it. Nobody believes Anthony Davis is not staying with the Lakers.”

It’s definitely easy to understand why Anthony Davis would consider staying long-term with the Lakers. Davis is currently playing for one of the most historied franchises in the NBA alongside LeBron James, who is widely considered as the best basketball player on the planet. Also, compared to his previous stints with the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis entered the 2019-20 NBA season with a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title.

Though he still needs to make certain adjustments with his game and build better chemistry with his teammates, Anthony Davis is already making his presence felt in his first year wearing the Purple and Gold. After losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in their season debut, Davis led the Lakers to a three-game winning streak. So far, the 26-year-old center/power forward is averaging 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 blocks, and 1.0 steal while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc.