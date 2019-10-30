Australian Bombshell Natasha Oakley Showcases Her Killer Legs & Abs In Revealing Leggings

Natasha Oakley is always wowing her legion of Instagram fans with a variety of posts. On Tuesday, October 29, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a casual outfit that puts her toned body on full display.

The photo shows Oakley is posing outdoors in front of a Range Rover in Paddington, New South Wales, in her native country, as she indicated via the geotag paired with her post. The model wore a pair of nude yoga pants that sit just below her belly button while hugging her lower body tightly. The leggings stick to her skin, showcasing her hips and toned legs. According to the tag on her photo, the pants she is rocking are from Alo Yoga, a brand that often partners with models and social media influencers to put its name out there.

Oakley teamed her yoga pants with a cute white crop top that features long sleeves and a plunging neckline that dips into her chest, putting her shapely physique in fuller evidence. As the thick straps that peer out from under her top suggest, she is wearing a matching white sports bra underneath. The model accessorized her look with Fendi fuzzy slides and a pair of shades that help protect her eyes from the glaring Australian sun.

Since going live, the post — which Oakley shared with her 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 14,100 likes within just a few hours of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 55 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Aussie stunner took to the comments section to engage with Oakley, praising her beauty and sharing their admiration.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” one user chimed in, including an Australian flag and a heart-eyes emoji after the words.

“Stunning,” said another fan, trailing the comment with a couple of flower emoji.

At just 29, Oakley is already highly successful. In addition to being a model and influencer, Oakley is also the CEO of her successful swimwear brand, Monday Swimwear, which she launched back in 2014 along with her friend and business partner, Devin Brugman. Most recently, Oakley also partnered up with the popular clothing brand Nasty Gal to design her own clothing line, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She announced her line on her Instagram on October 15, according to the report.